Home » Lifestyle » Niharika NM Attends The Premiere Of Kennedy At Cannes 2023 Looking Absolutely Ethereal
1-MIN READ

Niharika NM Attends The Premiere Of Kennedy At Cannes 2023 Looking Absolutely Ethereal

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 20:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Niharika absolutely lovely at the event and made sure to click a picture with Anurag Kashyap post the screening of his film.

The beloved content creator, Niharika stood as a true goddess of elegance, her ensemble an homage to artistry and divine craftsmanship

As Niharika NM graced the illustrious Kennedy carpet, she cast an enchanting spell upon all who beheld her, draped in the exquisite elegance of a signature Shantnu & Nikhil corseted saree gown. This resplendent ensemble, crafted with meticulous artistry, effortlessly merged the ethereal hues of shimmering gold and mystical charcoal grey, creating a mesmerizing ombre that danced with the celestial radiance of a thousand stars.

Inspired by the opulence of a baroque chandelier, every inch of the gown was adorned with unparalleled beauty—a tapestry of Silver knight rhinestones and metallic beads, weaving together with an intricate grace, while the cascading tassels of ethereal chains and shimmering crystals whispered of a captivating allure.

With her locks left untamed, Niharika became the embodiment of untamed beauty. Her cascading tresses cascaded like molten strands of liquid gold, caressing her shoulders and framing her resplendent face with a bewitching grace that could rival the most enchanting of mythological goddesses. Each strand seemed to dance with an ethereal life of its own, as if yearning to be touched by the caress of the gentle breeze, adding an intoxicatingly untamed element to her already ethereal presence.

Niharika’s choice of dewy base minimalistic makeup was a testament to her understanding of the art of subtlety. Her flawless complexion glowed with a natural radiance. Delicate strokes of glistening highlighter adorned her cheekbones, mirroring the ethereal luminosity of a moonlit sky. Her captivating eyes, accentuated with the gentlest touch of kohl, spoke volumes and her lips, adorned with a nude hue, exuded a subtle sensuality.

With every step she took upon the hallowed grounds of the Kennedy carpet, Niharika personified grace and sophistication. Her ethereal gown, a tapestry of dreams, whispered stories of ancient opulence and timeless elegance. It flowed around her like a gentle symphony. And as she weaved through the crowd, her radiant presence illuminated the night, capturing the hearts and imaginations of all fortunate enough to witness her resplendent beauty.

Tags:
  1. Niharika NM
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
  4. cannes film festival
first published:May 25, 2023, 20:17 IST
last updated:May 25, 2023, 20:17 IST