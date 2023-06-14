Niharika NM Receives Love And Admiration From The South India For Her Collaborations With Mahesh Babu And KGF Star Yash

Global Content Creator Niharika NM’s success story is now known to the world, owing to how she is making a mark even on international platforms. However, her global success doesn’t take away from the fact that she has a massive regional reach too. Elucidating the same are her 2022 reels with South dignitaries Mahesh Babu and Yash, which are running successfully, creating a benchmark even after a year of their release.

In 2022, Niharika NM became the first creator who brought Mahesh Babu and KGF star Yash to the world of reels, making their reel debut. Factoring in the south star’s debut and Niharika’s perfect scripting, the reels went viral in no time. However, the success of Mahesh Babu and Yash’s videos with Niharika did not stop there as the short videos have crossed a cumulative mark (including Youtube and Instagram) of 306 million and 92 million respectively, totalling over 398 million views.

Check out her amazing videos with Yash and Mahesh Babu-

These hilarious skits had everybody in splits and her fan base is ever-growing. Niharika’s humour is unparalleled and she is truly a trailblazer in terms of putting forth content that has the power in them to entertain the audience to the T.

Her notable work in the digital industry has landed Niharika a chance to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry across the globe, including Natalie Portman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vijay Devarakonda, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor to name a few. We look forward to seeing her do more of such fun and amazing stuff.