Nita Ambani Epitomises Elegance in an Exquisite Pink Patola Saree for the White House State Lunch

On June 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured at a special ceremony that was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Along with a number of other notable people, Mukesh and Nita Ambani attended the event.

Nita Ambani not only dazzled us with her stunning ivory-gold Banarasi brocade saree but also displayed the vibrant pink Patola saree the country’s rich culture.

“Mrs. Nita Ambani’s sartorial choice – reflecting her vision of promoting Indian artisans – also found a place of pride at the State lunch co-hosted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris where she wore an ethnic Patola saree from Patan, Gujarat. This Patola saree is a contemporary representation of the centuries-old Indian craft. Woven in pure Indian silk by our skilled traditional artisans Dushyant Parmar and Vipur Parmar, this beautiful weave with bright hues, animal patterns, and geometric perfection has taken 6 months of hard work to be finished to perfection,” read the caption of the post shared by NMACC.

The story also mentioned how Reliance Foundation’s SWADESH programme, which honours arts and crafts that are essential to India’s cultural heritage, promoted the distinctive art form.

With her husband, businessman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani radiated ethnic charm when attending the State Dinner at the White House on Thursday. She chose a silk ivory saree for the meal, with an elaborate border and subtly placed golden accents all over the breadth. She paired the outfit with an identical blouse. The saree she was wearing was part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) Swadesh display by the Reliance Foundation.

The US State dinner was also attended by Anand Mahindra, Indra Nooyi, Nikhil Kamath, Satya Nadella, and fashion designer Karishma Swali.