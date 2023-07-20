Nita Ambani Exudes Elegance in an Exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree at the Met Museum

Nita Ambani, Indian philanthropist and the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is emerging as one of the most significant figures in the art world. The entrepreneur has been working to promote and preserve Indian culture ever since she recently opened The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a performing arts and multidisciplinary cultural and exhibition facility in Mumbai.

With her most recent project, she has now introduced Indian art to other countries by bringing 600 Years of Indian History to The Met Museum of Art in New York. Thus, it should come as no surprise that she chose Indian garb for this special expo. Mrs. Ambani picked a lovely sari from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the occasion. She frequently attends public events and parties dressed tastefully in wonderful saris to display her passion for Indian culture and traditions.

Check out Nita Ambani’s most recent look right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

With a black georgette sari, Nita Ambani oozed extraordinary elegance at the MET. An exuberant fuchsia border trimmed in silk and magnificently embroidered with stunning gold zardozi peacock patterns adorned in gold zari, naqashi, and sequins beautifully contrasted the quiet simplicity of the minimalist black. She wore this handcrafted masterpiece from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla studio with a pure brocade blouse that featured peacock designs on the sleeve cuffs and boots all around.

Nita Ambani’s sari collection is believed to be extensive and varied, containing a broad spectrum of fabrics, colours, and styles. This is not the first time the lovely lady has drawn attention in an Indian sari. A special celebration honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held in June, and US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted it. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had also attended the occasion, along with a lot of other prominent persons. Nita Ambani wowed us with her exquisite ivory-gold Banarasi brocade saree as well as the brilliant pink Patola saree, which showcased the nation’s rich culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

Nita Mukesh Ambani, dressed in a gorgeous ivory saree, was a vision of ethnic grace and charm. On the NMACC’s official Instagram page, a detailed description of Nita Ambani’s gorgeous saree could be found. Taking to Instagram, the post read, “Our Founder & Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani, was dressed in an exquisite handwoven Banarasi brocade from the sacred land of Varanasi for the State dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banarasi brocade tells the tale of culture and splendour that is passed down generations. Handwoven by traditional Indian artisans Mohammad Yasin and Jabbar Ahmad, this beautiful weave is a tribute to the craftsmanship of Banaras and took them over a month to complete."

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries and Mrs. Nita Ambani Bring 600 Years of Indian History to The Met

Nita Ambani continues to work to bring the best of Indian art to people all over the globe as an Honorary Trustee of The Met since 2019.