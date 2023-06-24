Nita Ambani Exudes Grace in a Gorgeous Banarasi Sari at the White House State Dinner For PM Modi

On June 22, 2023, Nita Mukesh Ambani and her husband Mukesh Ambani attended the State Dinner at the White House. Nita Mukesh Ambani was a vision of ethnic charm and grace in a stunning ivory saree. The special event honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Nita Ambani appeared at the banquet dressed in the classic traditional Indian six yards of grace. The entrepreneur, educator, and philanthropist chose an ivory saree style that was enhanced by lavish golden accents along its length and breadth and a lavish golden border. The director of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre wore this saree with a top that matched it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

The stunning saree that Nita Ambani wore was extensively described on the NMACC official Instagram page. Taking to Instagram, the post read, “Our Founder & Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani, was dressed in an exquisite handwoven Banarasi brocade from the sacred land of Varanasi for the State dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banarasi brocade tells the tale of culture and splendour that is passed down generations. Handwoven by traditional Indian artisans Mohammad Yasin and Jabbar Ahmad, this beautiful weave is a tribute to the craftsmanship of Banaras and took them over a month to complete.

Check out Nita Ambani’s look below-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

Mrs. Nita Ambani’s sartorial choice – reflecting her vision of promoting Indian artisans – also found a place of pride at the State lunch co-hosted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris where she wore an ethnic Patola saree from Patan, Gujarat. This Patola saree is a contemporary representation of the centuries-old Indian craft. Woven in pure Indian silk by our skilled traditional artisans Dushyant Parmar and Vipur Parmar, this beautiful weave with bright hues, animal patterns, and geometric perfection has taken 6 months of hard work to be finished to perfection. Both these artforms are supported by Reliance Foundation’s SWADESH which celebrates art and crafts integral to India’s cultural legacy. #Swadesh."

Nita Ambani flawlessly executed the saree look, which was a lyrical synthesis of a regal sense of style. The perfect golden thread work, sumptuous and shiny fabric, and the elegant silhouette that was a vision of the Indian handcraft industry all complemented one other perfectly with the look’s calming and delicate colour scheme.

When it came to choosing accessories to go with her ivory saree appearance, Nita Ambani chose a collection of jewellery. Mrs. Ambani chose a statement bejewelled ring, an elaborate necklace, elaborate earrings, and sparkling kadas for her wrists. She complemented the ensemble with a matching potli to provide the finishing touches.

When it came to how she looked for the day, Mrs. Nita Ambani opted for a light apply of makeup and a natural look. The style featured a neutral pink lip, defined brows, and the traditional Indian bindi. She chose a neat bun for her hair and added a floral gajra to it.