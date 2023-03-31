Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to Open Today in Mumbai

RELATED NEWS Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: A Perfect Ode to India’s Traditions and Legacy

On Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th Birth Anniversary, Reliance Foundation Announces 50,000 Scholarships for Higher Education Over Next 10 Years Today marks the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a unique cultural space in Mumbai that showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. This multidisciplinary center is set to attract audiences from India and all over the world. By establishing this center, India is taking another important step in enhancing its cultural infrastructure and showcasing the best of Indian and global art. The center is set to become a hub for arts and culture, strengthening India’s position in the cultural sphere. During the launch program, visitors can enjoy a carefully selected art and craft exhibition named ‘Swadesh’, along with three exciting shows - a musical theatre performance named ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation’, an exhibition showcasing costume art titled ‘India in Fashion’, and a visual art display called ‘Sangam/Confluence’.

The event aims to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and its global influence, while also highlighting the diverse spaces available at the cultural center. Through these exhibits and performances, visitors can explore the diversity of India’s cultural traditions and their significance in today’s world.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this cultural centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. It is a space where we will showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."

The cultural center will promote inclusivity by offering free access to children, students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities. It will also prioritize community development programs. The launch event has been designed to showcase the significant cultural influence of India and create a space where artists can connect with audiences. The cultural centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The cultural center comprises of three distinct performing arts venues: The Grand Theatre, which can accommodate 2,000 guests, the technologically advanced Studio Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 250, and the dynamic Cube, which can hold up to 125 guests. Additionally, there is the Art House, a four-story dedicated visual arts space that is built to global museum standards.

