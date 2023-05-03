NMACC Brings International Broadway Musical ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for the First Time

Produced and managed by Broadway International Group, ‘The Sound of Music’ is a 5-time Tony Award winning show that marks the debut of not just the musical but also international Broadway in India. Based in Austria of the 1930s, it portrays the triumph of the human spirit through music, romance, and happiness over conflict.

The classic production, which has Simone Genatt and Marc Routh as Executive Producers and Eric Cornell as its General Manager, features 26 iconic songs like ‘My Favorite Things’, ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘The Hills are Alive’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita M Ambani said, “We are delighted to present ‘The Sound of Music’ as the first ever international Broadway musical in India, at the Cultural Centre! We showcased the best of India in ‘The Great Indian Musical’, and now we are thrilled to bring one of the most loved international musicals of all time to India."

“I have always believed art spreads hope and happiness. The Sound of Music is a joyful and timeless classic. I hope the people of Mumbai and India enjoy it with their families and children.”, she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

NMACC’s 2000-seater space provides the perfect venue for the musical – transporting the audience to the 1930s in Austria with scenic backgrounds, live orchestra, and live singing on stage. ‘The Sound of Music’ promises to be an unmissable extravaganza of love, laughter and music - ensuring that you don’t have to travel outside India for an international experience this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary space in the sphere of arts. While Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia Company (Producer) Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia Company are among the largest production, management, and distribution companies of live entertainment in the globe. Its founders, Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, are two of the most active commercial Broadway and West End producers. Over the last 25 years, theatrical productions by the Broadway International Group partners have performed in over 60 countries and garnered over 56 Tony, Olivier, Grammy Awards and many other global theatrical accolades through its many collaborations.

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here