Isha Ambani Piramal, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty Make a Statement in Anamika Khanna Designs

The grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was a starry affair. Making a statement in ensembles that celebrated Indian craftsmanship and design were Deepika Padukone, Athiya Shetty, Vidya Balan, Isha Ambani Piramal and Caroline Daur.

You know what’s common between all of them? They were all dressed in exquisite ensembles designed by renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna. From Indian embroidery to unconventional drapes and cuts, each ensemble spoke a different style language.

In sync with ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ - India’s biggest ever musical, conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the soiree saw Indian style with a contemporary twist take centrestage. Here’s a look at how Anamika Khanna designs stole the show at the grand opening of NMACC in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani Piramal

Isha Ambani Piramal, an epitome of grace and elegance, looked divine in a custom made ivory gold dori embroidered cape with pearl highlighting paired with a structured gold dori drape, top and skirt. Isha also posed for the shutterbugs along with her father Mukesh Ambani and her father-in-law Ajay Piramal at the inaugural ceremony of NMACC.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone dazzled in a custom gold zardozi embroidered pantsuit with pearl and emerald highlighting paired with a gold zardozi border floor length cape. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a custom ivory embroidered silk achkan with an asymmetrical shredded hem and completed his chic look with some sparkle - a diamond necklace.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan who generally opts for a saree, chose a rather unconventional drape for her look. She looked comfortably chic in an ivory sheer cape with intricate resham hand embroidery paired with a textile yoke top and drape skirt.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty has been acing the fashion game and how! Serving great looks each time she steps out, the actor definitely knows how to make a statement. For the NMACC launch event, she adorned a black sequins 3D floral blazer with pearl finish and drape paired with black sequins embroidered pants

Caroline Daur

German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur looked stunning in a printed draped sari with gold cord and floral resham palla paired with an intricate floral hand embroidered blouse.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here