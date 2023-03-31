NMACC Launch: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Metallic Saree With Off-shoulder Blouse, Twins With Neetu Kapoor

Alia’s sensational sartorial choices have always inspired people around the globe and the actress’ minimal sense of fashion is one to look out for. Today is no exception because ahead of the NMACC launch, Alia shared her look with her fans on social media and the only word for her impeccable style is ‘surreal’. The best part however is that Alia seems to be almost twinning with her lovely mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

Styled by none other than, Rhea Kapoor, Alia Bhatt opted for a gorgeous metallic saree which made her look nothing short of breathtaking. Rhea Kapoor cast her magic on the ‘Brahmastra’ actress, with the eloquent drapes and the contrasting blouse.

With her hair tied up into a neat bun, Alia showcased some of the most exquisite pieces of jewellery with this look. Starting from the beautiful bracelet to the impeccably intrinsic choker, these accessories were literally a win-win alongside the saree. Ayesh DeVitre’s decision to put her hair down into a sleek shiny bun with a middle parting is simply commendable.

A special mention has to be made for the spectacular coal-silver off-shoulder blouse which has floral patterns on it and the sleeves of the blouse almost act like dazzling armlets. While it might have been a daring task to pair a coal-silver, heavily worked blouse with a metallic saree, only Alia Bhatt could have done that.

Neetu Kapoor too graced the red carpet of the event twinning with her daughter-in-law. Well, the veteran actress opted for an asymmetrical long light-silver co-ord set that made her shine bright. She accessorised her look with sparkly-silver shoes, a bright-silver cross body bag and the loveliest emerald-diamond tear-drop earrings. For her make-up, she kept it rather subtle and simple.

