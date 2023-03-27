No Balls And Googlies: How To Navigate Dating With A Cricket Fan, If You’re Not One?

With the cricket season in full swing, we typically see two sets of people when it comes to the much-beloved sport in India: those who go-gaga over it and those who don’t care much about cricket. A recent Bumble study showed 72% of Indians surveyed have been in a dating situation where one liked cricket and the other didn’t.

Although many couples enjoy watching cricket together–discussing strategies, sharing trivia, praying for their favourite players with hearts in their hands, what happens if your partner isn’t as enthusiastic about the game as you?

Kolkata-based couple, Ananditha and Rahul, who met on the app, love different kinds of sports, same as Sanya who just didn’t share the same passion for cricket as her husband, Utkarsh when they met. Here are some quick tips on how to navigate dating during the cricket season:

Support in your own unique way. Spending time together, even if it means being in the same space while doing different things, can be a great bonding experience. So if your partner loves cricket, you can show your support by simply being there with them as they enjoy the game, and you do your own thing as well but still spend time together. Avoid overstepping boundaries - While you may want your partner to share your interests, respect their boundaries without pushing them (eg: clearly communicate about your sports preferences in the beginning, don’t force them to sit through a match if they don’t like it). It’s important to openly communicate, without making the other feel obligated. The trade-off - If your partner takes the time to indulge in your interests, it can be nice to reciprocate. So if they’re willing and trying to sit through your cricket match, maybe accompany them when they choose to watch that crime drama or the rom-com they love, which might not be your cup of tea otherwise. Find a balance - If your love for cricket takes away from your quality time together, find a way to spend quality time with your partner doing things you both enjoy. Be open-minded, maybe give it a shot? You may have different interests in sports, but don’t dismiss anything at the get go. Disinterest in a sport might come from not understanding or knowing much about that sport. Take time and consider learning a few things about the game and about your partner’s passions, and you might discover a new shared interest.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here