No Makeup Trend Is Catching Pace, Here’s How Celebrities Aced It

There are several beauty trends that the new generation swears by. With the rapid emergence of minimalistic Japanese and Korean trends, there is another cool beauty trend growing fast. It is the no-makeup makeup look. The no makeup natural look is a perfect option for those who opt for ‘skinimalism’ or minimal makeup. The idea is to use lesser products and let the skin breathe. Many celebrities are seen flaunting this new easy breezy look. This makeup look is not only easy to wear but also has gained popularity for other reasons too. The look is an ode to everyone’s unique skin and beauty and embracing imperfections inhibited.

Many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Shraddha Kapoor are known for their no-makeup looks. This look is also becoming a hit when it comes to the bridal look or the main wedding look. The look is mainly created using products like lightweight foundations, tinted moisturizers and cream blush.

Alia Bhatt

There is a light use of cheek tint and a nude pink lip shade. With a light foundation and neatly done brows, this look can be achieved easily.

Shraddha Kapoor

She kept her lips natural which can be done by applying only lip balm. There is no trace of kohl but we can spot neutral-shaded eye shadow

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The star is seen in an all-natural look with her glowing skin do most of the talking. She only used an eyeliner look along with light pink blush on her cheeks and faint pink lip shade.

Kiara Advani

She is seen pulling off a casual no makeup look. Kiara highlighted her cheekbones and nose. She chose a nude brown lip colour to add to this look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s beach look is a perfect way to enhance the natural skin tome. Here, she keeps it simple with well-moisturized skin and neutral pink lips.

The world of social media is a mirage that has set a high standard of beauty over a period of time. The numerous face filters, fancy makeup products and viral beauty trends are heavily influencing the makeup routine of the current generation. However, the no-makeup look encourages one to be as natural as one can be. The no-makeup look is surely here to stay for a longer duration due.

