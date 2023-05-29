No More Cakey Makeup: Here’s How To Prep Your Skin For A Flawless Look

RELATED NEWS Nay or Bae: Practices That New Mothers Must Avoid And Include In Their Skincare Routine

Master The Korean Glass Skin Trend With These Tips Achieving a smooth, non-cakey makeup application can be challenging (pun intended). Before applying foundation, it’s important to consider what might be lingering on your skin. Simply using a cleanser is not enough to achieve a clean and flawless look. Imagine your skin as a blank canvas. The smoother the canvas, the more impressive the final result will be. Therefore, it’s essential to address various factors that can hinder a smooth application, such as oiliness, congestion, dullness, dryness, and enlarged pores, among others. The list goes on, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues for a flawless makeup base. These tips by Quench Botanics will help you prep your skin before make-up and will ensure a glowy and a flawless look.

Step 1: A Through Cleanse

Cleansing helps reset your skin. From dirt, grease, oil to pollution residue, anything that is sitting on your face will be taken care of. So, based on your skin type and concerns, you can pick a cleanser that suits you. For oily, acne-prone or combination skin, its’s best to opt for a non-stripping, gel-based cleanser. We recommend our Chialeader Shine Control Gel Face Wash and Mama Cica Pore Clearing Exfoliating Face Wash. They both contain pore-clearing and oil-balancing ingredients that control and prevent acne. For dry skin, try our Bravocado Pollution Rescue Cream Face Wash and Mesmerice Gentle Exfoliation Cream Face Wash, which are very hydrating.

Step 2: Can’t Do Without Exfoliation

Exfoliating before makeup not only gives you a clean, clear canvas to work with but also ensures that your makeup stays on for long. So, when a smooth makeup + glowing skin in your mind, nothing beats our Birch Please Intense Glow Gel Mask. It lends an instant glow and deeply hydrates skin. It contains salicylic acid that works on the skin’s deeper layer to reveal fresh and firm skin. It bestows a lit-from-within glow that will peek through your makeup as well. The cooling gel consistency helps du-puff your face and the mellow fragrance will instantly calm and relax you.

Step 3: Time to Tone

After you’ve exfoliated, your pores have opened up to the world. Not using a toner post exfoliating will leave them open attracting dust, dirt and even makeup. Plus, a toner will ensure that your moisturizer is seeping into the skin and not just sitting on the surface. Indulge in our Yuzu Fine Vitamin C Brightening Toner and give your skin a makeover. It contains superfruit yuzu, which has 3X more vitamin C than lemons, niacinamide and ascorbic acid that brighten skin and lightens dark spots. Take some on your palms and pat it on your face and neck. Allow it settle into your skin before you move onto the next step.

Step 4: Hello Hydration

Moisturizer will always be non-negotiable. No matter whether it is outside, or what skin type you have. Smoothen your face with a hydrating moisturiser which not only offers intense hydration, but also sun protection with SPF 40+ PA+++. This is a genius way to reap the benefits of two products in one step. It’s non-sticky, non-greasy, non-oily and does not leave any white cast, which makes it perfect to apply under makeup.

Step 5: Brighten Up Your Eyes

The best way to avoid under eye concealer creasing? Use an eye cream! Depuff your eyes for a fresh, well-rested look with a hydrating undereye gel. A product that contains hyaluronic acid that tackles dryness and plumps the delicate under eye area. Just let it sit on under your eyes for 10 minutes and you’ll have instantly de-puff, fresh eyes!

Step 6: Prime Time

Never jump right into your base makeup without applying a coat of primer. It acts like glue and increases your makeup’s stay and longevity. Plus, the pore-blurring effect allows your makeup to glide with ease and not settle into pores and fine lines. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, use a pore-perfecting and oil-controlling primer that prevents your makeup from melting. For those with dry skin, apply a hydrating primer which nourishes your skin and prevents dry patches from showing. If you have dull and lack-luster skin, then a brightening primer will be perfect for you.