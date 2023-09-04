Non-vegetarian Food To Plucking Tulsi Leaves, Things To Avoid On Janmashtami

One of the most important festivals of Hinduism is Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This year, the Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 6 and end on September 7.

One of the most important customs is the 24-hour fast that is observed by his devotees and ends with the midnight feast, or ‘bhog, offered to Lord Krishna. On this day, there are certain other things to keep in mind that should be avoided. Let us take a look at things that should be avoided on the auspicious day:

Avoid Non-vegetarian Food

It is advised that on this day, you consume pure vegetarian food and avoid onion, garlic, alcohol and meat. You should follow a Satvik Bhojan on this auspicious day.

Respect Everyone and Feed Animals

As per beliefs, Lord Krishna adores all creatures, but cows are one of his favourites. Therefore, treat every animal with love and refrain from harming them. It is suggested that you feed the animals or birds on Janmashtami and provide them with water. You should also keep in mind to not disrespect any human being and treat everyone equally. You can also offer them bhog.

Don’t Cut Down Trees

On the auspicious day of Janmashtami, you should avoid cutting down trees. It is believed that Lord Krishna resides everywhere and in everything, and hence it is suggested to plant more trees on this day but not to cut down any.

No Consumption of Rice

On the occasion of Janmashtami, it is suggested to avoid rice or barley and instead consume fruits, milk, or curd, or indulge in fresh fruit shakes or buttermilk.

Don’t Pluck Tulsi Leaves

On this auspicious day, you should avoid plucking basil or tulsi leaves. As basil is considered a sacred plant, you should avoid plucking leaves to offer to Lord Krishna on this day.

Follow Chastity

To mark the auspicious day, it is suggested to follow chastity, practice meditation and completely surrender to Lord Krishna.