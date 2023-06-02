Nora Fatehi Pulls off Another Gorgeous Look In Vibrant Bodycon Gown in Latest Pictures from IIFA

Nora Fatehi is an absolute fashionista to the very core. The star continues to kill it in the world of fashion by posting frequent snippets from her Instagram fashion diary. Nora is adept at pulling off a variety of looks, from casual getups to sharing us tidbits from her formal fashion diary while donning power suits, to dressing up in sequined gowns and looking stunning. In beautiful outfits, the actor frequently steals the show, leaving fashion enthusiasts scrambling for notes. Fans of Nora adore and adore her for the right reasons for her sense of style. With yet another string of photos, Nora brightened up our workday, and we fell in love.

Check out her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Just a few hours back, Nora entered the hearts of every fashion enthusiast in style by sharing a tonne of images from one of her most recent fashion photoshoots. The actor served as fashion designer Jean Pierre Khoury’s muse, choosing from the designer’s racks a magnificent multicoloured gown. Nora was dressed in a long, colourful gown with motifs in blue, orange, and violet tones. The sequined dress included off-shoulder accents, an asymmetrical corset pattern, and a bodycon skirt that hugged Nora’s hourglass shape. As she walked for the photo shoot, Nora added extra drama to her outfit with a prussian blue shrug with fluffy frills lining her outfit. ‘You know that I’m gon’ be extra’, Nora captioned her photos. It goes without saying that we adore this style.

Look at her attire right here.

Nora completed her ensemble for the day with a white clutch from the Christian Louboutin collection and silver ear earrings from the Mozaati brand with black stone inlay embellishments. Nora had her fringes placed on her forehead and her hair pulled back into a bun, both styles by fashion designer Aastha Sharma. Nora was dressed in nude lipstick, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and silver eyeshadow with the help of makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan.

What do you think about Nora’s look?