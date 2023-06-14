Nora Fatehi Shines Bright In Manish Malhotra's Majestic Creation

Nora Fatehi’s gorgeous looks gather the attention of one and all. Pictures setting the internet ablaze are the ones where Nora Fatehi became Manish Malhotra’s muse. A royal blue ball gown was Nora Fatehi’s perfect pick for the Dubai stage show.

Intricate silver embroidery over the chest and torso area was the highlight of the number. The fluffy skirt region gave us all the princess vibes. She layered black gloves with a handful of diamond rings and some bracelets. Gigantic pearl earrings undoubtedly elevated Nora’s overall appearance. The 90s-inspired high bun was a work of art by the hairstyling team. Her makeup consisted of nude eyes, winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks, and a dewy base.

Looking good is one thing, but Nora Fatehi made all the heads turn when she wore a gown designed by Jean Pierre Khoury. The Multi-coloured body-hugging gown with an asymmetrical neckline flaunted her curves wonderfully. What stole the spotlight? Her striking blue puffy cape. The cape was more looking like a shrug.

We couldn’t take our eyes off Nora Fatehi’s sultry avatar. Pearls, sequins, crystals? Her gown has it all. Some shiny rings and diamond earrings were what she picked from the accessory department. We cannot NOT mention her dewy base which gave her a completely radiant look.

Shining so bright that we truly crushed over! Nora Fatehi dazzled in a silver fringed dress. The dress featured a flattering front and back deep V neckline. A daring slit at the back added a dash of pizzazz to her already stunning look.

Nora Fatehi looked enchanting in a red tulle dress. The dress was adorned with brown belt-like detailing cinching her waist. The dress boasted heavily puffy sleeves and voluminous frills. What added drama? Her long faux braid and heart-shaped goggles.

Nora Fatehi’s collaboration with the most talented designers truly showcases her ability to mesmerise with her fashion choices. From the intricate detailing to the elegant accessories and flawless makeup, she picks everything with grace and confidence, leaving a lasting impact on her audience.