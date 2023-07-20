CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Nora Fatehi Slays Like No Other in a Glitzy Crop Top, Denims and Fur Stole; See Photos
1-MIN READ

Nora Fatehi Slays Like No Other in a Glitzy Crop Top, Denims and Fur Stole; See Photos

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 12:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Yesterday, Nora Fatehi was photographed in Mumbai while shooting for 'Hip Hop India.' (Images: Instagram)

Yesterday, Nora Fatehi was photographed in Mumbai while shooting for 'Hip Hop India.' (Images: Instagram)

There is nothing at all like Nora Fatehi's look on a rainy day. She has us all completely smitten after slaying in her most recent outfit. Check out her latest look right here.

When it comes to fashion, Nora Fatehi is a name to remember. With her own decisions and stylistic experimentation, the actress frequently gives a new fashion perspective. Nora wore a crop top with a cowl neck made of chainmail and cut jeans. The attire was elegant with several necklaces, slinky silver shoes, and a blue fur stole for panache. The celebrity displayed glowing shine with pink-toned makeup and a half-up, half-down ponytail in her hair. Check out her recent look here-

The actress most recently wore a stunning Balmain black and white coordinated ensemble. Nora wore formal trousers that matched a cropped shirt with black and white geometric motifs all over it. By adding a matching blazer with power shoulders and wide sleeves, she increased her style quotient. Winged eyeliner, coloured lips, and contoured cheeks helped the actress to complete her appearance. Her outfit was complimented with a straight hairstyle.

You will be mesmerised as she maes her most gorgeous appearance to date in a sensual black catsuit. The actress delighted her Instagram followers on Friday by posting a number of captivating photographs along with the caption, “I see you watchin’ (fiendin’) I know you want it (schemin’)." Take a peek at her amazing pictures while we pause.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

RELATED NEWS

Nora chose a gorgeous catsuit from Deadlotus Couture, a renowned apparel brand, for her look. Long sleeves and a trendy black latex catsuit are featured. It enhances her curves with its fitting breast, front zip, and shape. She paired the catsuit with a stylish jacket from Any Old Iron. The silver trim on the leather jacket’s sleeves and the connected fringes give her overall look a retro and emo touch.

With the guidance of stylist Maneka Harisinghani, Nora added accessories to her outfit in the form of layered silver chain necklaces, noticeable silver rings, and black pointed boots. She used nude eyeshadow, nude lipstick, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and nude eyeshadow when applying her makeup. Reshmaa Merchant. With the assistance of hairstylist Madhav, Nora enhanced the overall glitter of her image by letting her long strands fall in a side division.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. nora fatehi
first published:July 20, 2023, 12:19 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 12:23 IST