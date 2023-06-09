Nora Fatehi's ₹4,000 Summer Jacket Proves You Can Look Expensive Without Breaking Your Bank

As the summer season heats up, you might be wondering what to do with your jacket. Well, look no further, because the talented Nora Fatehi, is here to show you why a jacket deserves a prime spot in your closet across seasons. With its vibrant colours, eye-catching prints and the much-needed warmth, a jacket can be a versatile and stylish addition to your summer wardrobe. And when it comes to fashion choices, Nora leaves no stone unturned. Even in casual attire, she manages to effortlessly capture attention and exude a cool, on-point vibe.

Recently, she was spotted outside the residence of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai in a long-sleeved zip-up Adidas jacket. Nora showcased her impeccable style and proved that jackets can be summer fashion essentials.

Her outfit included a figure-hugging crop top and leggings that highlighted her flawless physique. However, it was her Pink jacket that truly stole the show. Adorned with a range of appealing elements, included blue flower, cheetah prints and gold link chain patterns.

Believe it or not, the eye-catching jacket worn by Nora Fatehi comes with an affordable price tag of just Rs 3,799. Despite its trendy design and striking features, the jacket proves that style doesn’t always have to break the bank.

Nora elevated her look with Balenciaga’s black hourglass small handbag with croc-effect leather. Interestingly, this luxurious handbag comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs 2,35,000. To complete her ensemble, she opted for black Dolce & Gabbana shoes, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Nora Fatehi’s flawless sense of style extended beyond her outfit as she complemented her look with a straight hair and a nude lipstick. With her perfectly styled hair and well-chosen lipstick shade, Nora exuded confidence and elegance.

Nora Fatehi has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the music industry with a string of chart-topping hits. From the sensational Dilbar to the sizzling Garmi, she has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing dance moves.

The actress is now all set to headline Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, followed by two other exciting projects in the pipeline that are currently in the post-production stage.