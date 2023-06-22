Normalizing Conversations Around Male Infertility

Infertility is a global growing concern, with 1 out of 6 couples facing infertility issues, according to the recent report by WHO. Infertility is a deeply personal and emotionally challenging experience that affects millions of couples worldwide. While conversations surrounding infertility have become more prevalent in recent years, the focus has primarily been on female infertility. However, male infertility is an equally significant issue, affecting nearly 40% of couples struggling with conception. Unfortunately, societal stigmas and lack of awareness have led to a hesitancy to discuss male infertility openly. In this article, we aim to shed light on male infertility, its causes, impact, and the importance of normalizing conversations around this often overlooked aspect of reproductive health.

Breaking the Silence: Destigmatizing Male Fertility

“One possible explanation for the lack of open conversation is the long-standing association of fertility in men with notions of virility and masculinity. Although gender roles have evolved in both professional and domestic settings, many men still feel responsible to provide for their families and a part of this provision includes their ability to conceive, along with being prone to their emotional distress. This sometimes leads to more harm and at times, men even start practicing detachment practices,” says Dr Diana, Psychologist, Nova IVF Fertility.

In addition, it is important to reinforce that the inability to conceive is nobody’s fault and can be overcome with the help of advanced fertility solutions. Breaking the silence and initiating open conversations about male infertility is crucial to dispelling the stigma and creating a supportive environment. By acknowledging that infertility is a shared experience and not a reflection of one’s masculinity, it is important to help men navigate their journey towards fatherhood by helping them achieve a sense of solace and support. Dr Diana states, “Through measures such as participating in social groups, developing healthy coping mechanisms, engaging therapies, sharing your worries with your trusted circle and seeking professional help, conversations around male fertility should be normalized. With the aim to address fertility concerns and ease emotional distress, such support groups helps bring together fellow dads and become each other’s pillars in their journey towards parenthood, while also eliminating the “me-versus-the-world” equation, and helping men see that they are not alone in this battle.”

Fertility Without Borders - Embracing conversations around male fertility

Today, it is important to eliminate the negative associations attached with male infertility. Dealing with infertility issues is an excruciating experience as it affects relationships, perspective on life as well as one’s identity in life. Infertility is known as one of the major stressors in life - characterized by high levels of stress and anxiety. Here are some of the key measures to achieve normalize and open a dialogue around male infertility by Dr Diana.

Emotional support

Dealing with fertility challenges can be emotionally taxing for both men and their partners. It is essential to create a supportive environment where men feel comfortable discussing their concerns, seeking guidance, and finding emotional support.

Education

Lifestyle variables such as smoking, drinking, and high levels of stress are prominent factors that contribute to developing fertility issues in men. Hence, there is a need for increased awareness and education among the male cohort attempting to conceive. Even simple lifestyle alterations such as regular exercise, consuming well-balanced meals and ensuring adequate sleep works a long way in improving sperm quality and enhancing fertility rates. Moreover, it is important to dispel myths and misconceptions around male fertility. Providing accurate information about male reproductive indicators such as sperm quality, quantity and mobility, along with educating individuals around advanced fertility solutions empowers individuals to make well-informed decisions in future.

Seeking professional help

If a couple is experiencing difficulty conceiving, it is advisable for both partners to seek medical assistance together. Male fertility tests can help identify any potential issues, and a fertility specialist can provide guidance and appropriate treatments, such as lifestyle modifications, medications, or assisted reproductive technologies. Moreover, there are several tailored support groups that help men let out their fears, worries and anxiety and understand the root of the troubles.

However, it is also important to note that as assisted reproductive technology has progressed and become increasingly available and accepted by society, the previously existing taboos and stigmas surrounding infertility are gradually being eradicated. Nowadays, both celebrities and ordinary individuals are more inclined than before to openly share their experiences of successfully becoming parents through assisted reproduction, receiving widespread support from both the public and their personal networks.