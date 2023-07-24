Not Being Able To Shed Off Weight Despite A Great Diet? Here Is Why This Is Probably Happening

Has it ever happened to you, that you have followed a great diet ever-so-diligently but have been unable to shed off the desired weight but rather have put on some extra kilos? Very few things in life feel as terrible as that, but at the same time, this in no way should mean that you have failed and should no longer continue this journey. Gaining weight despite following a diet and working out is known as post-diet weight gain and it has a definite cause too.

“Post-diet weight gain is a common complaint I hear from people who have diligently followed their weight loss routine. But this unexpected weight gain is expected” says Miten Kakaiya, fitness and wellness coach at Miten Says Fitness.

One happens to gain weight post a diet because the human body is smart! When you lose weight, you are technically in a calorie deficit, you are consuming fewer calories thereby forcing the body to tap into its energy reserves (fat stores). But this sends your body into survival mode, where the body goes through the process of thermogenic adaptation and metabolism slows down.

The culprit of post-diet weight gain lies in ending the calorie deficit abruptly. “When you suddenly stop dieting and go back to eating normally, your body hasn’t had enough time to adapt to this change. And it holds on to those extra calories to store them as fat, leading to weight gain” points out Miten.

However, what can possibly one do?

The answer lies in reverse dieting. “Reverse dieting helps bring your metabolism back to a comfortable level, preventing a massive calorie surplus and the subsequent weight regain,” says Kakaiya.

Reverse dieting involves gradually increasing your calorie intake after your diet to allow your metabolism to adjust along the way.

Let’s say you were maintaining your calorie deficit at 1400 calories per day. You can start to reverse your diet by increasing your daily calorie intake by 50-100 calories and maintaining this level for about 2-4 weeks. This gives your body time to adjust to the increase in daily calorie intake and prevents drastic jumps in weight. Repeat the step after 2-4 weeks by adding another 50-100 calories to your daily intake.

Miten mentions, “The goal is to find a balance between your optimal metabolic function and allowing you to maintain your weight without extreme fluctuations."

If you are currently on a weight loss journey or starting a diet, remember not to end it abruptly once you reach your target weight on the scale. Spend a few more weeks practising reverse dieting to bring your metabolism back to a comfortable level. This approach helps you keep the weight off for a longer period, avoiding the frustration of regaining what you’ve worked so hard to lose.

Remember, sustainable weight loss is a lifestyle, not a goal. It is not just about achieving your fitness goals but letting the body adapt to the change too. Stay committed, patient, and let your body adapt at its own pace. You got this!