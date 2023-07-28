Not Happy Coming Out Of Your Comfort Zone? Here Are Ways You Can Embrace The Path Of Discomfort

Success begins when you come out of your comfort zone. It is important to come out of your comfort zone, to grow and prosper in life. To move ahead in life, one has to challenge themselves, otherwise one becomes stagnant and complacent. Accepting discomfort can seem daunting in the beginning. However, it can bring long-lasting benefits. Mental health expert Dr. Susanne Wolf talks about the benefits of embracing discomfort.

In her Instagram post, she talks about what happens when you embrace discomfort. “Opening Spaces for embracing discomfort. Here are some thoughts and perspectives on embracing discomfort. By avoiding uncomfortable feelings, situations and parts of ourselves, we may gain short-term relief or superficial, short-term benefits,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Susanne Wolf (@mymentalhealthspace)

We are often afraid of discomfort for fear of breaking apart, but in reality, it is often the very place where we grow and find ourselves, she further said.

The mental health expert also talked about how we should talk to ourselves, while we are struggling after coming out of our comfort zone.

Things to say instead of “ I am out” or I can’t do this”

This is hard

This feels scary

This is unfamiliar

This feels uncomfortable

I am embracing discomfort

I am exploring new territory

She further talked about what embracing discomfort can lead to:-