Not Just Deep Frying, These Cooking Methods Equally Unhealthy For You

We all accept the fact that the first step towards good health is consuming a nutritious and balanced diet. In addition to this, the way food has been cooked is also of prime importance to our health. The way food has been cooked can determine a lot more than just the taste of the food.

The right cooking method can help preserve the nutrients of the food, while the wrong method can lead to diseases in the body. These ailments can be related to the heart, kidney, liver, and other parts of the body as well. Recently, many new culinary styles have gained popularity, but not all of them are as healthy as you think. Let’s take a look at them.

Deep frying- Fried foods are made of oil, and the result is meals that are high in saturated and trans fats. These are known to alleviate blood cholesterol levels and damage the walls of your arteries. These damaged areas in your blood vessels eventually develop plaque that narrows the artery and makes it harder to pump blood.

Pan Frying- Pan Fried foods are harmful to the body like deep fried food items and contain a harmful component Acrylamide. Acrylamide can cause cancer. Acrylamide forms from sugars and an amino acid (asparagine). It forms during certain types of high-temperature cooking, such as frying, roasting, and baking.

Grilling- Grilled foods have some positives like they improve the taste of many food items. There is a negative aspect to grilled food items as well. Grilled meat can increase the risk of certain types of cancers, high blood pressure, and diabetes as well. It can also lead to many other health issues like obesity and high cholesterol.

Microwaved food- Many people often prefer a microwaveable meal to order an expensive meal from outside. People who consume microwaved food can put themselves at a greater risk of food poisoning.

Smoking food- Smoking is a method of cooking meat and other foods over a fire. Studies have shown that smoking can lead to higher levels of contamination. Eating smoked meats increases your risk of stomach infections associated with bacterial contamination.