Nothing To See Here, Just Janhvi Kapoor Indulging In a Cheat Day Feast Post Filmfare

Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned fitness enthusiast among Gen Z actresses. She often puts in a significant amount of effort to attain a toned physique through a combination of weightlifting, yoga, and pilates. Her intense workout routine often inspires her fans, as she shares glimpses of it on social media. In addition to her fitness regimen, Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about her strict diet to maintain her shape. However, she believes in treating herself occasionally to her favourite comfort foods and desserts, and the Filmfare after-party was the perfect occasion to indulge in a cheat day.

Janhvi Kapoor gave in to her cravings and enjoyed a “Filmfare cheat" after the event, sharing her joy with her followers on Instagram. Her table was adorned with various delicious treats, including a well-baked pizza, noodles, and various gravies, accompanied by an array of sauces and toppings. No cheat meal is complete without dessert, and Janhvi Kapoor further indulged in ice cream and puddings to bring a perfect end to her cheat day.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at this year’s Filmfare Awards where she was nominated for Best Actress for her film Mili. The talented actress wowed the audience with her electrifying on-stage performance and looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet in a magnificent purple gown. Janhvi’s fashion sense was on full display as she effortlessly pulled off the dramatic skirt and strapless neckline of the Gauri and Nainika creation. The fitted top highlighted her toned physique, and she completed the look with a choker necklace, stylishly styled hair, and understated makeup. It’s no surprise that Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion and fitness choices continue to inspire her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Work-wise, the actress recently wrapped up shoot on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She posted a number of images and videos from the sets. Janhvi Kapoor also shared details of her journey, which began two years ago.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here