Now Clean Your Dirty Shoes In A Washing Machine; Yes, It's Possible

Whether you own expensive leather shoes or more affordable cotton, polyester, or nylon ones, keeping them clean is a must. Lingering dust and grime can cause irreversible damage to your beloved footwear. While washing methods may vary depending on the material, it’s possible to clean canvas and athletic shoes in the washing machine. Today, we’ll show you the proper way to wash your shoes.

Untie the shoelace

First, untie and remove the shoelaces, and soak them in a mug of lukewarm soapy water for an hour. Afterwards, rub them with your palms and rinse them with clean water.

Remove the dust

Next, remove any accumulated dust or dirt on your shoes by using an old toothbrush. Ensure that you brush every nook and corner of the shoes, including the soles.

Remove stains

For tough, deep stains on your shoes, create a paste by combining vinegar and baking soda. Use a brush to apply the paste to the affected areas, scrub thoroughly, and then rinse off.

Take out the insoles

Remove the insoles from your shoes before placing them in the washing machine. Clean the insoles separately with a damp sponge or wash them using dishwashing liquid.

Use the mesh bag

Now put your shoes in the mesh bag and put it in the machine. By doing this, they will not be damaged by the machine.

Use towels

washing machine

Grab some old towels and place them in thealong with the shoes. Be sure to use old towels to balance the weight of the machine properly. Next, add water and liquid detergent to the machine and set it to gentle mode.

Let them dry

After the cleaning cycle is complete, you’ll want to dry the shoes. To do this, stuff some folded paper in the soles of the shoes to help them maintain their shape. Then, place the shoes in a well-ventilated area with plenty of sunlight if possible. If sunlight isn’t available, a well-ventilated area will do just fine. After 1 to 2 hours, your shoes should be clean and dry, ready to be worn again.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here