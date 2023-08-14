CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayAditya Roy KapurNational Girlfriend DayMonsoon SnacksSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Now Make This Tasty French Toast Peanut Butter In Just 15 Minutes
1-MIN READ

Now Make This Tasty French Toast Peanut Butter In Just 15 Minutes

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 11:28 IST

Delhi, India

Its appeal as a favoured breakfast option lies in its satisfying nature.

Its appeal as a favoured breakfast option lies in its satisfying nature.

The delightful taste of French toast contributes to starting the day positively.

Mornings can be overwhelming with daily tasks and work preparations, sometimes leading to neglecting breakfast. While skipping meals isn’t recommended, quick options like ready-to-eat foods can be unexciting. To address this, consider setting aside 15 minutes for a tasty homemade meal. There are many quick recipes available if you plan and have ingredients ready. Here, we present a delightful French toast recipe with a healthy twist, incorporating a generous portion of peanut butter. It’s a delicious choice!

French toast is an uncomplicated dish, needing minimal ingredients and swift preparation. Moreover, it’s customizable to suit preferences, ranging from indulgent variations to healthier ones with ingredients like oat flour and banana. Its appeal as a favoured breakfast option lies in its satisfying nature, providing a balance of protein, carbs, and healthy fats. The delightful taste of French toast contributes to starting the day positively.

How to make French toast peanut butter?

Step 1: Whisk eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together in a bowl.

Step 2: Spread peanut butter evenly on one side of each bread slice. If the peanut butter is thick, microwave it briefly for easier spreading.

Step 3: Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add butter. Allow the butter to melt.

Step 4: Dip each slice of bread into the egg mixture, ensuring both sides are coated.

Step 5: Place the coated bread slices onto the skillet and cook until they turn golden brown on each side.

Step 6: Once cooked, top the French toast with maple syrup, fresh berries, or banana slices.

Step 7: Serve the French toast hot and enjoy your delicious breakfast!

Benefits of French Toast Peanut Butter

Rich in Protein:

Peanut butter offers a notable protein content, crucial for tissue repair and growth. Just two tablespoons of peanut butter encompass roughly seven grams of protein.

Healthy Fats Abound:

Abundant in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, peanut butter promotes heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels and decreasing heart disease risk.

Nutrient-Rich Composition:

Peanut butter presents a wealth of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium, contributing to its nutritional value.

Minimal Carbs:

Peanut butter boasts low carbohydrate content, making it suitable for those adhering to a low-carb diet.

Weight Management Potential:

Surprisingly, despite its calorie density, moderate peanut butter consumption has been linked to weight management. It’s substantial protein and healthy fat content contribute to a prolonged feeling of fullness, aiding in weight control.

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. news18-discover
  3. breakfast
first published:August 14, 2023, 11:28 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 11:28 IST