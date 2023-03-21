Nowruz 2023: Google Celebrates Start of Persian New Year with a Colourful Doodle

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Google Doodle today on Tuesday, March 21 is celebrating the Iranian or Persian New Year, popularly referred to as Nowruz. It highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. The artwork represents spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids.

Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays and has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. This widely symbolizes rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature.

In the Indian subcontinent, the festival is celebrated by Parsis, Kashmiris, and Shia Muslims. On this day known as Nowruz that translates to New Day, more than 300 million people around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities in celebration of the first day of spring and official start to Persian New Year.

‘Did you know the United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday? That’s because families celebrate this joyful festival across the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia,’ Google wrote.

“In many cultures, Nowruz also marks the beginning of a new year — a time to reflect on the past, set intentions for the future, and strengthen relationships with loved ones. Some common traditions include: Decorating eggs to honor new life, tidying up your home to prepare for a fresh start, and feasting on spring vegetables and herbs,” it added.

