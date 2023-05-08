Nushrratt Bharuccha in a Sexy Jumpsuit is What Raises the Temperature, See Pics

With the arrival of summer, it’s the perfect time to shed those heavy layers and embrace light, breezy outfits. And who better to look up to for fashion inspiration than the effortlessly stylish Bollywood actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha? Known for her unique fashion sense, Nushrratt Bharuccha has become a trendsetter in the entertainment industry, turning heads with her fashionable yet comfortable clothing choices. Her recent summer outfit has garnered a lot of attention, serving as the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their warm-weather wardrobe.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest summer fashion statement is a beautiful jumpsuit featuring spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. It is adorned with vibrant green and orange patterns. Nushrratt opted for minimal makeup, with nude eyeshadow, mascara, and contoured cheeks, accompanied by nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a chic half updo, and she accessorized with statement golden hoop earrings. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s beautiful smile added to her stunning look as she posed gracefully for the camera. This ensemble is sure to inspire others to embrace the summer with style and comfort.

Earlier, the diva donned an abstract print backless co-ord set, where she looked absolutely stunning. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a cowl neckline top that was tied at the back with delicate straps and had a corset style. The top was paired with elastic trousers that had teal blue as a base and were printed with various colours like purple, orange, and yellow. Nushrratt Bharuccha left her curly hair open and parted it in the middle while adding funky bracelets and earrings by Ritika Sachdeva as accessories. With pink lipstick and rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, she further enhanced her look with mascara, pink eyeshadow, and filled-in eyebrows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen as a special appearance in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chatrapathi. The film also stars Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Karan Singh Chhabra and Sahil Vaid. It is expected to release on May 12, 2023.

