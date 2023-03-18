Nushrratt Bharuccha In White Lehenga Is 'Pearl-Pearl Dil Ke Paas'

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ethnic looks are an absolute head-turner. Her impeccable choices in lehengas and sarees are truly an inspiration for many fashion enthusiasts. Raising the fashion bar has become a cakewalk for Nushrratt Bharuccha. This time, she did it in a stunning pearl white lehenga from the racks of fashion designer Disha Patil.

Nushrratt opted for the lehenga with intricate embroidery and sequin work that covered the entire length. She paired it up with a chic strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. To complete the outfit, the actress draped a netted white dupatta over her shoulders. Further, the actress accessorised her outfit with layered necklaces and a set of bangles to complement her neck jewellery. She enhanced her attire with contoured cheekbones, delicate pink eyeshadow with highlights, and a dab of nude-hued glossy lip colour. Posting the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Pearl-Pearl Dil Ke Paas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Earlier, Nushrratt Bharuccha walked down the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actress stole the show in an ochre yellow bralette blouse and a long, flared floral skirt. She was the showstopper for fashion designer Mahima Mahajan’s collection. The intricate floral designs added a much-appreciated spring-summer vibe to the ensemble. The dupatta was set in a contrasting pink shade that brought vibrancy and colour play to the entire ensemble. For her makeup, she chose a wet and glossy look with rhinestones attached near her eyes. The actress wore a green neckpiece, a waist chain, and statement rings with the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHIMA MAHAJAN (@mahimamahajanofficial)

Remember when Nushrratt Bharuccha slayed the white swan look? The actress sported designer Monika Nidhii’s charming white sharara. She paired it up with a bralette blouse that was laced with blue and pink sequins and dropped the dupatta like a cape. Nushrratt completed her look with a green drop pendant necklace and her straight hair tied at the back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s films Selfiee and Ram Setu. She is also working on her upcoming films Akelli and Chorri 2. She has worked in movies like Dream Girl, Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Janhit Mein Jaari.

