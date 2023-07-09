Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Absolutely Striking In A Steaming HOT Red Saree, See Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha loves to make a super-glam appearance and no matter where she is heading she makes sure to make a statement with the outfit that she is wearing. Her ensembles are always uber stunning and complement her extremely well. Nushrratt’s sartorial choices are a reflection of her bold personality.

Recently the actress took to her social media accounts to share some glamorous images of herself. She looked straight out of a Bollywood item song, do not believe us? Well, we have got proof. In case you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The actress opted for this incredible cherry-red saree from Ritika Arya Jain’s popular brand, Renasci. Nushrratt’s saree was an epitome of the beautiful synergy that can come out of blending in traditional and contemporary elements, while there was a hint of traditionalism in the saree it is noticeable how the designer packed in modern elements into it. The pallu added the perfect amount of drama to the look.

Nushrratt paired up the saree with sxintilating halter-neck blouse with a low neckline that looked phenomenal with the saree. The belt with a golden tiger’s face on it was such a goof touch to the look, it also gave the saree an incredible touch of its own. The belt also helped create a stunning silhouette that accentuated Nushratt’s chisled waistline and her well-toned figure.

Styled by Samidha Wangnoo, this look had a personality of its own which was incredible and there is no denying the fact that Nushrratt carried it off really well. Those golden earrings are truly what dreams are made off and to have paired it with this look was such an amazing thought.

Nushrratt decided to go for a ponytail in terms of her hairstyle and for makeup those mascara-ladden eyelashes and the well highlighted cheeks were enough to light up a room. However, it is a must we mention her well-sculpted eyebrows and also the lipshade she went ahead with.