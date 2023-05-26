Nushrratt Bharuccha's Multi-Colour Jumpsuit Is A Summer Staple

Jumpsuits have piqued the interest of various Bollywood divas. After all, this relaxed and fancy silhouette is one solution for all our summer woes. Jumpsuits are a statement style and they amp up the charm and pizzazz of our wardrobe effortlessly. Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shamita Shetty among others have made a strong case for jumpsuits. But, our latest inspiration is Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress shared pictures in a vibrant jumpsuit from the shelves of the clothing brand, Nirmooha.

Her ensemble was a subtle mix of pastel shades and geometric patterns. It featured a plunging halter neckline, with tie-up detailing at the back. The eccentric multi-colour print all over further jazzed up the OOTD. A stitched belt around the waist gave an extra edge to her look.

For the glam, Nushrratt wore sparkling nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, winged eyeliner, a subtle blush on cheeks, and a shade of pale pink on the lips. Her tresses were styled in soft curls, with a side partition. From the accessory department, she kept things minimalistic and opted for hoops along with a statement ring.

This is not the first time Nushrratt Bharuccha has given us summer dressing inspiration. Her streak of snazzy jumpsuits is undeniably bookmark worthy. Before this, the actress posed effortlessly in a chic, and colourful jumpsuit, which cannot go unnoticed.

This glamorous ensemble, from the shelves of designer Varnika Sangoi, featured a tropical design. The noodle straps held the sweetheart plunging neckline in place. It also had a corset bodice around the bust, followed by flared pants. The tan platform heels and contemporary white earrings went well with the breezy attire.

Her eyebrows were drawn flawlessly, with subtle contouring accentuating her cheekbones. She finished off the glam with nude brown lips. For the hairdo, Nushrratt secured her tresses in a half-bun, leaving the remaining strands open.