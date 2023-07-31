CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nuts About Flavour: 3 Irresistible Recipes with Pistachios
3-MIN READ

Nuts About Flavour: 3 Irresistible Recipes with Pistachios

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:24 IST

New Delhi, India

PISTACHIOS – ROLL, CUTLET & CROQUETTE WITH TOMATO MUSTARD COULIS by Chef Anuj Kapoor

Whether as a complement to a main course or a starring ingredient in desserts, incorporating pistachios into recipes elevates the culinary experience

Pistachios are versatile nuts that add a rich, nutty flavor to both sweet and savoury dishes. Crushed pistachios make a wonderful crust for meats or add a crunchy topping to salads. In desserts, they enhance the taste and presentation of cakes, cookies, and ice creams. Moreover, pistachios boast a nutritional profile, packed with protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Whether as a complement to a main course or a starring ingredient in desserts, incorporating pistachios into recipes elevates the culinary experience with their distinct taste and added nutritional value.

We have curated 3 recipes featuring pistachios that are sure to offer a delightful blend of taste, texture, and health benefits. 

 INGREDIENTS

10 g Shitake mushroom chopped

10 g Button mushroom chopped

10 g Porcini mushroom chopped

20 g Ricotta cheese

30 g California Pistachios - crumbed

100 g Potato – Roast, peel and mash

50 g Cherry tomatoes

20 g Asparagus, blanched for plating

50 g Tomato

30 g Onion

10 g Garlic

5 g (each) Salt & paper

20 ml Olive oil

100 ml Olive oil – extra for shallow frying

20 g Panko Bread Crumbs

Method

  • Melt butter in a pan on medium heat.
  • Sauté onion, garlic and mushrooms; Season with salt and pepper. Once this cooks, keep aside and let the mixture cool down.
  • Add roasted, peeled and mashed potato, chopped parsley, pistachios, ricotta cheese & truffle oil.
  • Divide the mixture in three portions.
    • Roll one with thinly shaved zucchini slices
    • Prepare a round cutlet. Shallow fry in olive oil.
    • Make a cigar (croquette) with the third. Crumb and fry this.

  • Serve with tomato mustard aioli.

 SPAGHETTI WITH TOASTED PISTACHIO PESTO by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

 INGREDIENTS

200 grams spaghetti

½ cup American Pistachios, toasted

2 cups fresh basil leaves

6-8 garlic cloves

4 tbsps parmesan cheese powder + for garnish

Salt to taste

7 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

½ cup mixed color cherry tomato (yellow and red) halves

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Fresh basil sprig for garnish

Method

COOKING TIME: 10-15 minutes

  1. Put the basil leaves in a blender jar. Add garlic, parmesan cheese powder, American Pistachios, salt and drizzle 5 tbsps olive oil and blend to a coarse paste.
  2. Bring sufficient water to a boil. Add salt and remaining olive oil. Add the spaghetti and cook for 8-10 minutes.
  3. Add the pistachio pesto in another pan. Add the cooked spaghetti and toss until well coated with the pesto. Add ½ cup pasta water and lightly toss.
  4. Place the pan on medium heat. Add cherry tomatoes and crushed black peppercorns and gently toss again.
  5. Twirl the spaghetti with a tong and place it on a serving plate. Garnish with parmesan cheese powder and basil sprig. Serve hot.

Stir Fried Pista Prawns By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

INGREDIENTS

½ cup American Pistachios

12-15 large prawns, cleaned and deveined

2 tbsps oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped

1 spring onion bulb, diagonally sliced with the greens

10-12 blanched broccoli florets

1 medium red capsicum cut into 1 inch triangles

1 medium onion, diced into 1 inch pieces and layers separated

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Method

  1.  Dry roast American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow it to cool slightly.
  2. Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and red chillies and sauté till golden brown. Add spring onion bulb and mix well.
  3. Add broccoli, red capsicum and onion and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
  4. Add soy sauce and oyster sauce and mix well. Sauté for 1 minute.
  5. Add the prawns, salt, and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes on high heat.
  6. Add most of the roasted pistachios and mix well. Add most of the spring onion greens and mix well. Take the pan off the heat.
  7. Serve hot garnished with remaining roasted pistachios and remaining spring onion greens.

 

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
first published:July 31, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 14:24 IST