Nuts About Flavour: 3 Irresistible Recipes with Pistachios

Pistachios are versatile nuts that add a rich, nutty flavor to both sweet and savoury dishes. Crushed pistachios make a wonderful crust for meats or add a crunchy topping to salads. In desserts, they enhance the taste and presentation of cakes, cookies, and ice creams. Moreover, pistachios boast a nutritional profile, packed with protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Whether as a complement to a main course or a starring ingredient in desserts, incorporating pistachios into recipes elevates the culinary experience with their distinct taste and added nutritional value.

We have curated 3 recipes featuring pistachios that are sure to offer a delightful blend of taste, texture, and health benefits.

PISTACHIOS – ROLL, CUTLET & CROQUETTE WITH TOMATO MUSTARD COULIS by Chef Anuj Kapoor

INGREDIENTS

10 g Shitake mushroom chopped

10 g Button mushroom chopped

10 g Porcini mushroom chopped

20 g Ricotta cheese

30 g California Pistachios - crumbed

100 g Potato – Roast, peel and mash

50 g Cherry tomatoes

20 g Asparagus, blanched for plating

50 g Tomato

30 g Onion

10 g Garlic

5 g (each) Salt & paper

20 ml Olive oil

100 ml Olive oil – extra for shallow frying

20 g Panko Bread Crumbs

Method

Melt butter in a pan on medium heat.

Sauté onion, garlic and mushrooms; Season with salt and pepper. Once this cooks, keep aside and let the mixture cool down.

Add roasted, peeled and mashed potato, chopped parsley, pistachios, ricotta cheese & truffle oil.

Divide the mixture in three portions.

Roll one with thinly shaved zucchini slices Prepare a round cutlet. Shallow fry in olive oil. Make a cigar (croquette) with the third. Crumb and fry this.

Serve with tomato mustard aioli.

SPAGHETTI WITH TOASTED PISTACHIO PESTO by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

INGREDIENTS

200 grams spaghetti

½ cup American Pistachios, toasted

2 cups fresh basil leaves

6-8 garlic cloves

4 tbsps parmesan cheese powder + for garnish

Salt to taste

7 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

½ cup mixed color cherry tomato (yellow and red) halves

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Fresh basil sprig for garnish

Method

COOKING TIME: 10-15 minutes

Put the basil leaves in a blender jar. Add garlic, parmesan cheese powder, American Pistachios, salt and drizzle 5 tbsps olive oil and blend to a coarse paste. Bring sufficient water to a boil. Add salt and remaining olive oil. Add the spaghetti and cook for 8-10 minutes. Add the pistachio pesto in another pan. Add the cooked spaghetti and toss until well coated with the pesto. Add ½ cup pasta water and lightly toss. Place the pan on medium heat. Add cherry tomatoes and crushed black peppercorns and gently toss again. Twirl the spaghetti with a tong and place it on a serving plate. Garnish with parmesan cheese powder and basil sprig. Serve hot.

Stir Fried Pista Prawns By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

INGREDIENTS

½ cup American Pistachios

12-15 large prawns, cleaned and deveined

2 tbsps oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped

1 spring onion bulb, diagonally sliced with the greens

10-12 blanched broccoli florets

1 medium red capsicum cut into 1 inch triangles

1 medium onion, diced into 1 inch pieces and layers separated

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Method