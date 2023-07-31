Nuts About Flavour: 3 Irresistible Recipes with Pistachios

Pistachios are versatile nuts that add a rich, nutty flavor to both sweet and savoury dishes. Crushed pistachios make a wonderful crust for meats or add a crunchy topping to salads. In desserts, they enhance the taste and presentation of cakes, cookies, and ice creams. Moreover, pistachios boast a nutritional profile, packed with protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Whether as a complement to a main course or a starring ingredient in desserts, incorporating pistachios into recipes elevates the culinary experience with their distinct taste and added nutritional value.
We have curated 3 recipes featuring pistachios that are sure to offer a delightful blend of taste, texture, and health benefits.
PISTACHIOS – ROLL, CUTLET & CROQUETTE WITH TOMATO MUSTARD COULIS by Chef Anuj Kapoor
INGREDIENTS
10 g Shitake mushroom chopped
10 g Button mushroom chopped
10 g Porcini mushroom chopped
20 g Ricotta cheese
30 g California Pistachios - crumbed
100 g Potato – Roast, peel and mash
50 g Cherry tomatoes
20 g Asparagus, blanched for plating
50 g Tomato
30 g Onion
10 g Garlic
5 g (each) Salt & paper
20 ml Olive oil
100 ml Olive oil – extra for shallow frying
20 g Panko Bread Crumbs
Method
- Melt butter in a pan on medium heat.
- Sauté onion, garlic and mushrooms; Season with salt and pepper. Once this cooks, keep aside and let the mixture cool down.
- Add roasted, peeled and mashed potato, chopped parsley, pistachios, ricotta cheese & truffle oil.
- Divide the mixture in three portions.
- Roll one with thinly shaved zucchini slices
- Prepare a round cutlet. Shallow fry in olive oil.
- Make a cigar (croquette) with the third. Crumb and fry this.
- Serve with tomato mustard aioli.
SPAGHETTI WITH TOASTED PISTACHIO PESTO by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
INGREDIENTS
200 grams spaghetti
½ cup American Pistachios, toasted
2 cups fresh basil leaves
6-8 garlic cloves
4 tbsps parmesan cheese powder + for garnish
Salt to taste
7 tbsps extra virgin olive oil
½ cup mixed color cherry tomato (yellow and red) halves
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Fresh basil sprig for garnish
Method
COOKING TIME: 10-15 minutes
- Put the basil leaves in a blender jar. Add garlic, parmesan cheese powder, American Pistachios, salt and drizzle 5 tbsps olive oil and blend to a coarse paste.
- Bring sufficient water to a boil. Add salt and remaining olive oil. Add the spaghetti and cook for 8-10 minutes.
- Add the pistachio pesto in another pan. Add the cooked spaghetti and toss until well coated with the pesto. Add ½ cup pasta water and lightly toss.
- Place the pan on medium heat. Add cherry tomatoes and crushed black peppercorns and gently toss again.
- Twirl the spaghetti with a tong and place it on a serving plate. Garnish with parmesan cheese powder and basil sprig. Serve hot.
Stir Fried Pista Prawns By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
INGREDIENTS
½ cup American Pistachios
12-15 large prawns, cleaned and deveined
2 tbsps oil
1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped
1 spring onion bulb, diagonally sliced with the greens
10-12 blanched broccoli florets
1 medium red capsicum cut into 1 inch triangles
1 medium onion, diced into 1 inch pieces and layers separated
1 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tbsp oyster sauce
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Method
- Dry roast American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow it to cool slightly.
- Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and red chillies and sauté till golden brown. Add spring onion bulb and mix well.
- Add broccoli, red capsicum and onion and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Add soy sauce and oyster sauce and mix well. Sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the prawns, salt, and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes on high heat.
- Add most of the roasted pistachios and mix well. Add most of the spring onion greens and mix well. Take the pan off the heat.
- Serve hot garnished with remaining roasted pistachios and remaining spring onion greens.