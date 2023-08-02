Nykaa Set to Host India’s First Beauty and Lifestyle Festival ‘Nykaaland’ in Mumbai This Year

The most popular beauty and lifestyle shop in India, Nykaa, a global consumer-tech firm and BookMyShow, the top entertainment destination in the country, present Nykaaland, India’s first and most exceptional beauty and lifestyle festival.

Nykaaland, which is envisioned as a one-of-a-kind event, promises an amazing weekend filled with fascinating meetings with well-known companies and significant individuals from the fashion and beauty industries. The festival’s inaugural edition, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the company’s experiential live entertainment business, will take place in Mumbai on November 4 and 5, 2023, at the Royal Western India Turf Club’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Nykaaland aspires to revolutionise how we view and interact with beauty and fashion. Its basis is built on Nykaa’s expertise in curation and its strong brand partnerships. The two-day festival, which has been painstakingly prepared, aims to push the limits of imagination and provide a novel experience of these realms at a grandeur and scale that have never been seen in the nation before.

We’ll give you a few hints if you’re still unsure of what Nykaaland has in store for you. Imagine Alice in Wonderland with a dash of ‘Beautycore’—a seductive fusion of fashion’s glitz and beauty’s shine, woven with limitless inspiration and imagination, all created to please your senses. Featuring Nykaa’s distinctive and amazing offers in beauty and some of the most intriguing curations from Nykaa Fashion, expect a superb curation of international favourites, indigenous legends, and hidden gems all under one roof.

Throughout its ten-year journey in India’s beauty and lifestyle industry, Nykaa has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape, introducing consumers to cutting-edge beauty concepts and renowned international brands, said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty. In order to highlight great products and experiences, we want to bring consumers, creators, and communities together. Nykaaland is the embodiment of this ambition.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Events, BookMyShow said, “The out-of-home entertainment ecosystem in India is a melting pot of growing recreational preferences, with users lapping up unique experiences like never before. As BookMyShow Live forays into yet another unique experiential category with India’s first ever beauty festival ‘Nykaaland’, we are delighted to partner with Nykaa, to bring together the best of both worlds, combining our expertise in curating unforgettable live experiences and Nykaa’s unmatched prowess in the beauty and lifestyle industry.

Prepare for a headline act that will soon be confirmed, a dream lineup of international MUAs, and some of the largest content makers. Not to mention the largest conglomerate of the best domestic and international beauty brands, including Benefit Cosmetics, Sol De Janeiro, Pat McGrath, Anomaly, MAC, Clinique, Lakmé, Dove, L’Oréal Paris, L’Oréal Professionnel, Charlotte Tilbury, Murad, Huda Beauty, Lakmé, Clinique, Lakmé, Dove, Maybelline, and many others, all under one roof.