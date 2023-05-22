Obesity In Children on the Rise: An Unyielding Epidemic Gripping the World

Childhood obesity poses a significant global healthcare challenge, as highlighted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In 2020, WHO reported that there were 39 million children under the age of 5 who were classified as overweight or obese worldwide. Additionally, over 340 million children between the ages of 5 and 18 were identified as overweight or obese. Unfortunately, the situation in India is exacerbating. Recent data indicates a rise in the percentage of overweight children under the age of 5, increasing from 2.1% in National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) to 3.4% in (NFHS-5).

“The condition has taken the form of a global epidemic that has significant consequences for the health and welfare of individuals and their broader societies. Childhood obesity can have an impact on children socially where they are subject to stigma, discrimination and isolation. There are economic costs also involved for the family in terms of health care costs and loss in productivity,” says Dr Sajili Mehta, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Endocrinology, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital Pune.

Research indicates that premature infants may experience a slower metabolism and difficulties in regulating their appetite, potentially leading to overeating and weight gain. Furthermore, premature babies in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) might encounter circumstances that contribute to obesity in the future, such as heightened calorie consumption, reduced physical activity, and exposure to stress. It should be noted, however, that not all premature babies develop obesity, as other factors including genetics, environment, and lifestyle also play a role in determining a child’s risk of obesity. “Obesity can cause an increase in insulin levels, which can lead to higher levels of oestrogen production in female children and lower levels of testosterone production in male children. This can result in early onset of puberty in girls and delayed onset in boys. Early puberty in female children has been associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, reproductive problems, and psychological issues. Delayed puberty in male children can affect bone health and height,” adds Dr Mehta.

To reduce the risk of obesity in premature babies, it is important to promote healthy habits from an early age, such as a healthy diet, regular physical activity and adequate sleep. Dr Mehta opines, “In India particularly, there is a societal stigma attached with premature babies. Parents and caregivers of the child often feed the infant excessively and by doing so are promoting unhealthy eating patterns that last even after infancy. We need to consult with healthcare providers to choose the right approach for the newborns.”

School can play a significant role in addressing challenges related to childhood obesity. Children spend a significant portion of their day in school, making it an important environment for promoting healthy behaviour and preventing obesity. Schools can offer healthy food options such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products. Sports and physical training allow youngsters to engage in regular physical exercise, which is essential for maintaining a healthy weight. Team sports, individual activities such as running or swimming, and structured physical education classes are examples of this.

“Overall, it is important to address childhood obesity from multiple perspectives, including regulation of junk food advertisements, education against unhealthy lifestyles, increasing awareness amongst parents/guardians, and changes in the food environment to make healthy choices more accessible and attractive,” signs off Dr Mehta.