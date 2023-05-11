Obesity in Women And The Risk of Heart Diseases

Millions of people worldwide are struggling with obesity, and it’s becoming an increasingly prevalent issue. In India, approximately 25% of women aged 15-49 are classified as overweight or obese. Obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher and can have a significant negative impact on women’s health. Obese women are at a higher risk of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, infertility, knee osteoarthritis, and low back pain. Moreover, having a waist circumference greater than 35 inches (88 cm), which is an indication of abdominal obesity, can further increase the risk of heart disease in women.

The hidden danger of obesity

“Unlike men, women tend to store fat around their hips and thighs rather than around their midsection. This means that women may not appear visibly overweight, even if they have a high BMI or a large amount of body fat. In addition, women’s bodies undergo numerous changes throughout their lives that can contribute to weight gain and obesity. For example, hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause can all contribute to weight gain. Women are also more likely than men to experience emotional eating, which can lead to overeating and weight gain,” says Dr Ritesh Sanguri, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

We all know obesity and cardiac disease share a complex relationship. “For instance, obesity increases the risk of developing additional factors which include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and abnormal cholesterol levels - all of which raise the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It also triggers inflammatory processes that can harm the cardiovascular system and lead to structural or functional changes in the heart itself. Obesity also releases substances in the blood that can make plaque in the walls of the arteries rupture, leading to heart attacks and cardiac arrest,” adds Dr Sanguri.

According to the American Heart Association, obesity can raise the risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a rapid irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) of the upper chambers of the heart that can promote the formation of blood clots and lead to cardiac arrest, or other heart-related complications.

Dr Sanguri shares ways to manage those extra pounds:

top videos

Maintain a healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet is one of the most important steps women can take to manage obesity. It should include a variety of fruits & vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Women should also aim to limit their intake of sugar, salt, processed foods, and saturated & trans fats. If the BMI is in the higher range, it is safer to go into a medically supervised weight loss program than to mapping it on your own. Exercise regularly

Women should aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week. This can include activities like walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming. Get enough sleep

Women should aim to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night to help regulate hormones that can affect weight and reduce stress. Reduce stress

Persistent stress can lead to binge eating and weight gain. Women should find ways to manage stress, such as practicing yoga, meditation, or deep breathing. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of heart disease. Women should avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake to one drink per day or less.

Regular exercise and following a nutritious balanced diet are the two most important things any obese person can do to improve their health, especially if they have a family history of cardiovascular disease. “Discuss with your doctor about creating a diet and exercise plan that works best for you based on your current goals and health status as adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, even in people who are already overweight or obese,” signs off Dr Sanguri.