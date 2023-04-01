Odisha Day 2023: Lip-Smacking Traditional Odia Dishes You Must Try This Utkala Dibasa

ODISHA DAY 2023: Odisha day, also known as Utkala Dibasa, is marked on April 1 every year as the day the state was formed in 1936. It. The day is observed with great enthusiasm across the state. People decorate their homes and public places with flags, banners, and flowers in the colors of the state flag to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Odisha.

But as it is known, celebrations are incomplete without delicious meals. People make lip-smacking traditional Odia dishes like Ambila, Chhena Jhili, and Pakhala among others to spend the day with their family and friends. On the occasion of Odisha Day, you must try the following cuisines:

The Maha Prasad

It is a sacred food served at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The Maha Prasad consists of various items, including the famous khichdi, a mixture of rice and lentils cooked with vegetables and spices. Other dishes served include dal, mixed vegetables, and desserts such as rasgulla and pudding. It is served on banana leaves. Pakhala

This traditional dish of Odisha is made by cooking rice soaked in water, often left overnight. The water used to soak the rice is known as Torani, which is lightly fermented and provides a sour taste to the dish. People add curd, cumin seeds, cucumber and curry leaves to make the dish more delicious. It is usually served with a variety of side items, including fish fry, vegetable dishes, or roasted tomatoes. Santula

It is a simple, healthy, and flavorful dish that is made by stir-frying a variety of vegetables including potatoes, pumpkin, eggplant and beans with panch phoron. The dish is light and easy to digest, making it a popular choice for lunch or dinner. Santula is often served with steamed rice and dal, and its simple yet delicious flavor has made it a favorite among people. Cheena Poda

This popular sweet dish is made from paneer, sugar, and cardamom powder. It is baked in an earthen pot until it turns golden brown, giving it a unique smoky flavor. Kora Khai

This tempting sweet is prepared from chenna (cottage cheese), sugar, and cardamom powder. It is shaped into small balls and fried until golden brown, giving it a crispy exterior and a soft interior.

