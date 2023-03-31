Odisha Day 2023: When is Utkal Divas? History of the Land of Lord Jagannath

ODISHA DAY 2023: Odisha, also known as the Land of Lord Jagannath, attracts tourists for its scenic seas and artistic temples including the Jagannath Puri Temple and the Sun Temple of Konark. The word Odisha is derived from the Sanskrit word “Odra Desa". Historically, this state was known by various names like Utkala, Kalinga, Udra, Toshali, and Kosala.

From a rich musical legacy to historical monuments, Odisha has a unique identity of its own. With Bhubaneswar as its capital, Odisha is located on the eastern coast of the Indian subcontinent. As the state celebrates its 88th foundation day this year, here’s everything that you need to know about Odisha Day.

When is Odisha Day?

The state will celebrate its 88th foundation day on Saturday, April 1. Odisha came into existence back in the year 1936, over a decade before India became independent of the British Raj.

Odisha was previously part of the Bengal Presidency, but it was carved out as an independent state following a 3-decade-long struggle by the local people. The Odisha foundation day is also Utkal Divas. This restricted holiday marks the memory of their formation and encourages the spirit of unity among civilians.

History of Odisha

Odisha gained its prominence ever since the third century when it was called Kalinga and conquered by the Mauryan emperor Ashoka. Many rulers reigned the state, but it grew to new fame under the Ganga dynasty in the seventh century. The globally famous Sun Temple of Konark was built during this era by the ruler of the dynasty namely King Narasinga Deva.

From the middle of the 16th century till 1592, the state fell under the grasp of the Mughal Empire. However, when the Mughal regime fell in India, the state remained under the Maratha rulers until the country was colonized by the Britishers.

A decade before India became an independent nation, Odisha came to be known as a princely province in 1936.

How is Odisha Day Celebrated?

On a special day, many processions are organized. There are cultural programs are hosted all across the state and even fireworks are at the full display to enlighten the blue sky.

