Offbeat Tourist Locations You Need To Checkout The Next Time You Are In Kolkata

Kolkata has tons and tons to offer to those who wish to seek, it is a city that is replete with rich history and culture, and it is known for some really iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations and many more things. However, if you want a sneak peek into the old-world charm of the city then there are a few offbeat places that are worth exploring.

While not too many tourists know about these places, some of these spots are absolute favourites of the locals. So, the next time you are visiting the city do not forget to drop by and check these places out-

Marble Palace:

Tucked away in the narrow lanes of North Kolkata, the Marble Palace is a 19th-century mansion that houses a vast collection of art and artefacts and is a paradise for someone who loves all things vintage. The palace is famous for its marble sculptures, antique furniture, and rare paintings. Visitors can explore the palace and see the various art pieces collected by the family over the years but before visiting make sure to check the days it is open. Kumartuli:

Kumartuli is a neighbourhood in North Kolkata that is famous for its idol-making workshops. The neighbourhood comes alive during the Durga Puja festival when the idols of the goddess are made here. Visitors can witness the artists at work and see the intricate process of making the idols. If you plan to visit the place, you must check it out right ahead of the Pujas to soak in all that it has to offer. Jorasanko Tagore House:

The house of Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel laureate poet, is located in Jorasanko and is now a museum dedicated to his life and work. Visitors can explore the house and see the various artefacts and personal belongings of the poet. The museum also has a library and a research centre. College Street:

Hailed as the largest book market in India, College Street is a bustling lane in Central Kolkata that is famous for its bookstores and street food. The market is lined with bookstores that sell everything from textbooks to rare editions. Visitors can also sample some of the city’s famous street food like phuchka and jhal muri and also get their hands on both as well as obscure books. Rabindra Sarobar:

Rabindra Sarobar is a man-made lake in South Kolkata that is a popular picnic spot. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery, and visitors can go boating or take a stroll around the lake. The area is also home to several bird species, making it a great spot for birdwatching. Sabarna Sangrahashala:

The Sabarna Sangrahashala is a museum that showcases the history of the regarded Sabarna Roy Choudhury family. The museum houses a vast collection of rare artefacts, including manuscripts, photographs, and antiques. Tourists can get to know all the family’s history as well as their contribution to Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage. Prinsep Ghat:

Prinsep Ghat is a beautiful promenade located on the banks of the Hooghly River. The ghat is named after James Prinsep, who was instrumental in deciphering the Brahmi script. Visitors can take a boat ride on the river or watch the picturesque sunset from the ghat.

Kolkata is a city that never fails to surprise visitors with its hidden gems. These offbeat tourist places offer a unique insight into the city’s culture and history.

