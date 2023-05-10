CHANGE LANGUAGE
Oia, Asia's Biggest Pub Is Now Open To Customers In Bangalore: Here Is All That You Need To Know

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The next time you're in Bangalore and looking for a night out on the town, make sure to put Oia at the top of your list. (Image: Instagram)

Oia is an impressive addition to Bangalore's nightlife scene, and its position as the largest pub in Asia is well-deserved

Nestled in the bustling city of Bangalore, Oia stands tall as a testament to the city’s vibrant nightlife. As the largest pub in Asia, Oia boasts an extravagant ambience, making it a go-to destination for party-goers and pub crawlers alike. The moment you step inside, the energy of the place is palpable, with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems that illuminate the place in a kaleidoscope of colours and the Santorini vibes that the place exudes.

Every nook and cranny of this magnificent space has been thoughtfully designed to inspire a sense of awe and admiration, making it the perfect place to unwind and indulge in the ultimate luxurious experience.

Renowned restaurateur, Lokesh Sukhija plays an important role in the formation of the pub and thus it is absolutely top-notch. Oia has an eclectic mix of signature cocktails and delectable cuisine, crafted with a dash of innovation and a sprinkle of creativity. For food enthusiasts it is an absolute treat too, considering the food menu is equally impressive, featuring a range of lip-smacking dishes that cater to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates.

The pub’s ambience and menu are not the only things that set Oia apart; it is the entertainment options that make it an unparalleled experience. With a roster of top-notch DJs and live performers, Oia is a hub of music and entertainment. The dance floor pulsates with the beats of the latest tunes, while the live performances keep the crowd captivated and enthralled.

    Oia, Bangalore is not just a pub; it is an experience that leaves an indelible mark on your memory. It is a place where you can let your hair down and dance the night away, or simply unwind with a drink and soak in the ambience.

    first published:May 10, 2023, 10:54 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 11:59 IST