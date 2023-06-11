On The Path Of Self-Realisation

Mahalakshmi - The Evolution film, marks an exciting moment for the Immaculate Ideal Human Foundation (IIHF), a devoted group of practitioners of Sahaja Yoga Meditation. This film serves as a follow-up to their highly acclaimed production, “Grihalakshmi - The Awakening," which received widespread acclaim from audiences all over the globe.

Expanding on the achievements of their previous cinematic endeavor, “Mahalakshmi - The Evolution" explores the profound path of self-discovery and personal growth through the practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation. Helmed by visionary directors and inspired by the enlightening teachings of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, this film seeks to motivate and enable individuals to awaken their inherent divine energy, referred to as Kundalini Shakti, thereby unleashing their utmost capabilities.

IIHF’s films stand out due to their pioneering approach to cinema. In the screenings of “Grihalakshmi - The Awakening," attendees were granted a remarkable chance to undergo self-realization right within the cinema halls, an unprecedented event in the annals of global cinema. This immersive and illuminating encounter left viewers profoundly touched and introduced them to a previously unexplored realm of self-discovery.

Since its establishment by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi in 1970, Sahaja Yoga Meditation has gained widespread recognition and popularity across more than 120 countries. Remarkably, this practice transcends cultural and religious boundaries, appealing to individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those with deeply entrenched religious convictions. Anchored in scientific principles, Sahaja Yoga Meditation has undergone extensive scientific research, yielding noteworthy findings published in esteemed scientific journals.

The authentic spiritual path offered by Sahaja Yoga Meditation has garnered enthusiastic acceptance from patrons around the globe, including those hailing from Chinese, African, Korean, and various other cultural backgrounds. By attaining self-realization, practitioners tap into their inner reservoir of energy, fostering holistic development and cultivating a profound sense of peace, equilibrium, and self-awareness.