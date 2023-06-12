World Day Against Child Labour: UNICEF’s National Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘Children Belong to Schools, Not To...

Today, on World Day Against Child Labour, Ayushmann speaks up about what we can do as a society to protect children. He says, “Millions of children globally are engaged in work that can be mentally, physically, socially, or morally dangerous and harmful to them. It deprives children of their childhood, their potential, their dignity, and is detrimental to their physical and mental development.”

Child employment, according to Ayushmann, robs youngsters of an education and limits their life prospects to develop and grow up to their full potential. Children who work are more vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and violence. Childhood should be used to learn, not to work. Every child has the right to a childhood free from danger and labour.

Ayushmann outlines a strategy for what everyone of us can do on our own and together to put an end to child labour in India. Children belong in classrooms and playgrounds, not in workshops, kitchens, or factories, he asserts. Instead of working in jobs that can be hazardous and damaging to them, children thrive in environments that are safe and supportive. It is our duty as adults to support kids in attending school and pursuing their education.

He adds, “Being in school builds the foundations for knowledge and competencies for a happy childhood and towards a better future. Vocational training provides children with skills that improve their chances to better employment. We must all come together as a society to protect children and eliminate child labour.”

Ayushmann further says, “As responsible citizens, we should not support or employ any form of child labour, and that includes discouraging our businesses and families from employing children. Instances of child labour can be reported to the Child Helpline at 1098 or on the PENCIL (Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour) portal (https://pencil.gov.in/)”