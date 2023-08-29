On Your Next Jaipur Trip, Don't Forget To Visit This Shop For Its Signature Delicious Lassi

Rajasthani dishes are famous for their aromatic and spicy flavours and many sweets. But this one shop in Jaipur has been attracting people from near and far for its delicious lassi. Be it summer or winter, people throng to the place to drink a cool and refreshing drink of lassi. Reportedly, politicians and even a few Bollywood stars have visited this shop to enjoy this drink at Lassiwala, located at MI Road, Panchbatti. The shop has gained fame for selling traditional curd-based drinks and has attained a loyal customer base for its quintessential Indian drink.

What makes this Jaipur lassi so famous and special is that it is served in a big kulhad that enhances the taste even more. Lassi is a cool beverage that is made by machine from curd by coagulating the milk. Sugar and finely ground ice are put in the machine along with the curd and it is churned for a few minutes to prepare the lassi. After the lassi is made, a layer of cream is added to the drink which kicks up the taste quotient by multiple notches.

What sets this shop apart from the rest of its competitors is its unwavering commitment to serving its lassi enthusiasts throughout the year. Generally, many food joints sell refreshing drinks only in the summer months but Lassiwala serves the cool concoction in all seasons. Believe it or not, there is always a crowd at this lassi shop throughout the year due to the high demand. You can avail of various flavours of lassi as well at this shop. A glass of this cool drink will cost you somewhere between Rs 80 to Rs 150.

Beyond its coolness and delightful flavours, lassi is also beneficial for health due to its nutritional value. Traditionally, lassi is made of curd, which is a source of probiotics and is good for gut health and digestion. It is also loaded with calcium, protein and vitamins which makes it a wholesome and hearty meal choice. The cool beverage kicks away fatigue and cools the stomach as well.