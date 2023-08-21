CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes That Will Help Your Fitness Goals Amidst Festivities
1-MIN READ

Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes That Will Help Your Fitness Goals Amidst Festivities

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 13:23 IST

New Delhi, India

These food items look absolutely delicious, don't they? (Images: File Photo)

Onam 2023: This Onam you can indulge in the dishes your heart desires for while taking care of your calories

Onam is here and it is definitely time to think of some amazing recipes that you can dish out for your friends and family. However, if you are a fitness freak in your family or are one yourself then festivities could mean a few extra calories than normal times and that eventually can cause severe hindrance to one’s fitness goals. So, how does one go about it?

Well, one can always spin around traditional recipes and give them a healthy touch. By doing so, not only is the meal tasty but your dear ones can enjoy and indulge in them absolutely guilt-free.

Here are two such healthy recipes that you can most certainly whip up this Onam for your friends and family-

Oats Payasam By Pearle Maaney | Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup of Oats
  • 1 ½ cups Skim Milk
  • ½ cup Sugar (Optional)
  • ½ cup Ghee (Optional)
  • Cashews ~ as desired
  • 1 pinch of Cardamom Powder

Method:

  1. Roast cashew nuts till golden and set them aside.
  2. To the same pan, add oats. Toast and roast them till they’re golden. Then pour milk and mix.
  3. Cook until it turns thick. Then add cardamom powder and sugar (optional). Mix until it dissolves.
  4. Pour a little ghee (optional) and stir. Transfer Oats Payasam to a serving bowl.
    Garnish with Cashew Nuts. Serve hot or warm!

Oats Unniyappams By Richa Gupta | Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups Quaker Oats Multigrain Mix
  • ½ cup Whole Wheat Flour
  • 15 reseeded dates, soaked in hot water
  • 2 ripe bananas
  • ¼ cup coconut bits
  • 1 tbsp black sesame seeds
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • Pinch of salt (Optional)
  • 1 tbsp Ghee (Optional)

Method:

  1. Grind Quaker Oats Multigrain into a mixture and set aside.
  2. Grind bananas and soaked dates together till smooth.
  3. Mix together Quaker Oats Multigrain flour, whole wheat flour, ground banana date mixture, black sesame seeds, coconut bits, a pinch of salt (optional), baking soda and approx 1.5-2 cups water to make a batter.
  4. Pour into paniyaram pan-brushed with ghee (optional).
  5. Cook for 4-5 minutes on low and flip.
  6. Cook on the other side for 2-3 minutes and your unniyappams are ready in a few easy steps!

Enjoy!

