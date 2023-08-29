Onam 2023: Kerala Designers You Ought To Know For Contemporary Kasavu Sarees

Onam 2023: The Kasavu saree is synonymous with Onam celebrations. With Malayalees across the globe draping the classic white and gold saree during the festive season, Kerala fashion designers and brands are experimenting with the age-old traditional design and creating an array of contemporary designs.

From handwoven designs to embroidered motifs, the contemporary handloom cotton saree beautifully captures the essence of Onam festivities. Here a look at Kerala fashion designers and brands who have celebrated the Kasavu saree in their own unique way.

Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan

Sreejith Jeevan’s design language has always celebrated tradition with a contemporary embrace. At Rouka, Sreejith time and again, has welcomed Onam with an array of kasavu saree with a modern twist. Recently, actor Anna Ben, ringed in Onam festivities adorning a contemporary handwoven cotton kasavu saree in monochrome. Apart from the gold stripes, the saree also featured black stripes, which is a rare choice during festivities. However, breaking stereotypes and embracing all colours with his unique designs, is one of Sreejith’s strong suits.

Being the storyteller he is, this season the collection Thy Garden Come stems from the memory of his grandmother’s garden which was filled with local flowers. Rich in embroidery and applique work, the gold kasavu sarees play the perfect canvas for Sreejith design sensibilities.

T&M by Tiya Neil Karikkassery

Versatile and regal, Tiya Neil Karikkassary’s creations speak volumes when it comes to festive wear. At T&M, Tiya continues her love for embroideries with Kasavu sarees. Giving the classic gold zari border a colour twist, Tiya designed the saree border with the colour orange.

An ode to the beauty of minimalism, the sole focus of this ensemble is the fine Kasavu saree. Reminiscent of Onam hues, the borders of the saree, as well as blouse is immersed in a striking marigold orange shade.

The white saree enhanced with a vibrant shade of orange adds an element of surprise to the handwoven saree. Paired with an orange full-sleeved blouse, the highlight of the V cut blouse is the intricate zardozi embroidery on the back. Making a statement in the elegant and radiant saree is actor Galrani, who enhanced the traditional yet contemporary look with matching jewellery.

Mirali

Taking Kerala handloom to newer heights, one piece at a time, is Mirali, founded by Rathu Krishna. Known for their unique and unconventional designs inspired by Kerala handloom, Mirali gives the classic kasavu saree a twist. Recently, actor Survarna Menon posed in a pure handloom cotton saree designed by Mirali. While kasavu sarees are defined as white and gold sarees, Mirali experimented with not just the colour but with the pattern too. Menon is seen wearing the saree in shades of green and yellow with gold kasavu. The highlight of this piece is the Sashiko embroidery on the pallu, making it an interesting occasion wear. The beautiful saree is paired with a boat neck open back blouse with angular pintuck over kasavu stripes.

House of Vandy

House of Vandy, founded by Vandana Vinod, celebrates Onam 2023 with its new collection Kamalam. The modern day kasavu sarees are a perfect ensemble that goes with every occasion. And when you have motifs that resonate with your style, then there’s no looking back. House of Vandy is one such brand that understands what the modern Indian woman needs.

Actor Radha Gomaty drapes a pure handloom kasavu saree with screen printed lotus motifs strategically placed all over the pallu and blouse. The signature Kamalam (lotus) print design adds a colourful touch of culture to the classic kasavu saree. The neckline is further embellished with diamontes giving it an illusion of a vintage necklace.

Sameera Saneesh

Costume designer Sameera Saneesh’s recent Onam Edit, has celebrated the traditional kasavu saree in an array of styles. Fine detailing blended with classic kasavu stripes, the handloom cotton sarees are great collectible and easy on the budget. Actor Urmila Krishnan strikes a pose in a pure cotton handloom saree enhanced with matte gold zari border and contrast piping details. She paired the saree with a digital floral printed blouse.