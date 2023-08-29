Onam 2023: Malavika Mohanan to Dulquer Salmaan; Stars Set Festive Goals in Style

Onam 2023: Ringing in festive celebrations in style, Malayalee stars put their best fashion foot forward this year. From the classic mundu to kasavu sarees, every celebrity upped their style game in their own unique way.

From iconic stars such as Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to new-age gems including Malavika Mohanan, Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Onam style quotient was an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary ensembles.

Here’s a look at who wore what and set the ball rolling for the upcoming festive season.

Mohanlal

The OG trendsetter, Mohanlal made heads turn with his iconic look. Dressed in the traditional kasavu mundu featuring the gold zari border, he paired the mundu with a plain white kurta. Looking dapper in the traditional silhouette, Mohanlal is proof that nobody can make a simple style look like a masterclass in styling.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Giving the traditional handwoven cotton kasavu saree a contemporary twist, Kalyani Priyadarshan draped a saree with a neon green border instead of the gold zari border. Surrounded by nature, the cotton handwoven saree matched Kalyani’s energy. She paired the simple saree with a sleeveless V-neck blouse with printed floral motifs. Looking elegant and chic, the saree is versatile and can be draped on various occasions. What we love about this look, is that it complements Kalyani’s charming personality.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Be it onscreen or offscreen, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran never fails to impress with his style quotient. Looking comfortable and stylish, Prithviraj paired the kasavu mundu with a shirt. A classic style that most Malayalee men would opt for, Prithviraj took it a notch higher by opting for pastel pink. Unconventionally stylish, Prithviraj’s Onam look was complemented by his wife, who adored a kasavu saree. A perfect stylish match indeed!

Dulquer Salmaan

Setting festive goals with his contemporary styles, Dulquer Salmaan wished his fans and well wishers on Instagram, dressed in a metallic shade kurta. The shimmery surface was enhanced with multiple motifs that added to his festive look. The Guns and Gulaabs star has been making a statement with his style quotient and this kurta look is definitely working in his favour.

Malavika Mohanan

Actor Malavika Mohanan is the epitome of grace and glamour. Channelling her inner diva in a classic kasavu saree, Malavika shared a series of images on Instagram in the traditional ensemble. Making it her own, the Christy actress, styled the white and gold saree with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised with jhumkas and bangles and completed the stylish look with a plait decorated with mogra buds. Adding an edge to her look, Malavika wore a pair of cool sunglasses.