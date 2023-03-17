ORDNANCE FACTORY DAY 2023: Ordnance Factories are a branch of the government that is engaged in the research and development of weapons for the military, testing, producing, performing logistics and marketing them. Ordnance Factory Day is observed on March 18, annually in India.

It is the day on which the first Ordnance factory was set up by the British at Cossipore, Kolkata in 1801, during colonial rule. The day is celebrated by the Ministry of Defence, who hoist the Indian flag, sing the national anthem and then exhibit various artillery and other items used by the Indian Armed Forces, to the public.

Ordnance Factory Day: History

Indian Ordnance Factories operated under the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). The Government of India, decided in 2021 to transfer control of the 41 production units collectively known as Ordnance Factories to 7 Government-owned companies, under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (DDP). The transfer took place on October 1, 2021, which made the old Ordnance Factory Board defunct.

Even though the Cossipore Gun Carriage Agency, which is now known as the Gun and Shell Factory, was established in 1801, the history of Ordnance factories can be traced back to 1712. That was when a Gunpowder Factory was established at Ichhapur, in North 24 Parganas, present-day West Bengal, by the Dutch Ostend Company. Other gunpowder factories and rifle factories also came up in the same area, before 1801.

Ordnance Factory Day: Significance

Indian Ordnance Factories produce vital defence equipment to not only secure our border regions, but also equip our army and Police to maintain peace and prevent conflict inside the nation. Ordnance Factories Day thus allows Indian citizens to marvel at our heroes in the Defence forces and the technology they use to protect the country and its inhabitants.

Ordnance Factory Day: Quotes

“In Life, You have to fight and fight to win, There is no room for the loser now.” - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Indian Army “Every citizen should be a soldier. This was the case with the Greeks and Romans, and must be that of every free state.” -Thomas Jefferson “It is my Bharatvarsha in all its glory, replete with wealth, knowledge, spiritual faith.” - Rabindranath Tagore, Gora

