Orofacial Pain: All You Need To Know About It

The term Orofacial is used to include and represent all structures in and around the mouth and face region including the teeth, jaws, TM joint, head, neck and other structures of the face. Orofacial pain (OFP) is the newest identified and accredited dental specialty as per the American Dental Association (ADA). OFP as a specialty comprises the diagnosis, management and treatment of pain disorders of the jaw, mouth, face, head and neck. Orofacial disorders include conditions that affect the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), nerve pain on the face or in the mouth, muscular pain and issues around the face, head and neck, etc. Orofacial disorders can impact the overall quality of life of a person as it can affect a person’s ability to speak, eat and breathe normally.

“Orofacial pain specialization refers to the field of dentistry that focuses on identification, treatment and management of oral and facial conditions that affect a person’s ability to function normally. Specialized Dentists in Orofacial use a range of procedures and treatments for their patients including physical therapy, orthodontics, surgery, prosthodontics, etc,” says Dr. Srishti Tody, BDS, Diplomate American Board of Orofacial Pain.

“Specialists can manage these conditions with a wide variety of therapies that is determined on a case by case basis ranging from injections to an orthotic splint or night guard to physiotherapy or most times we use a combination of various treatment modalities, adds Dr. Tody.

How To Manage It

Dental sleep medicine is an emerging field in India that focuses on management of sleep-related breathing disorders, such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and snoring through dental interventions. “Dental sleep medicine is vital in the country as OSA is a very common and serious health problem in India affecting an estimated 3-7% of the population, states Dr Tody.

Furthermore, the general public is becoming more aware of the importance of a good night’s sleep and is starting to realize that snoring is not a sign of healthy sleep. “As awareness increases patients are looking for solutions to improve their quality of sleep and treat disorders like sleep apnea and are now consulting specialists like us,” opines Dr Tody.

The growing awareness about these issues in the general public about the importance of diagnosis and treatment of these disorders along with oral health and the impact it can have on overall well-being has resulted in people seeking out specialized dental care and orofacial pain and sleep medicine centers.

Advanced technology and treatment modalities have led to an increased interest in orofacial pain dentistry as a specialty as dentists are able to provide specialized care and improve patient outcomes. As more people seek out specialized care for oral and facial conditions, the need and demand for skilled orofacial dentists is growing and likely to be seen consistently growing in the coming years.

“As part of dental treatment for sleep apnea and snoring, oral appliances are made that can help to keep the airway open during sleep and provide relief from symptoms of sleep apnea. People with injuries to the teeth, gums or jaws may also benefit from orofacial pain management. Orofacial pain dentistry helps individuals with TMJD (temporomandibular joint disorders) by decreasing pain levels and making mouth opening and chewing easier,” adds Dr Tody.

A large population in India suffers from oral and facial conditions like temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD), nerve pain, and various sleep disorders. . Orofacial specialization is an important field in dentistry and is in extreme demand due to its crucial need in India, as this helps with the diagnosis and management of a wide range of facial and oral conditions along with management of sleep disorders.