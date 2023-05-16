Oscar-Winner Lupita Nyong’o Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Flaunting Henna Tattoo on Shaved Head

The exquisite henna tattoo that actor Lupita Nyong’o wears on her shaved head has gone viral online. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Nyong’o wore a pink, red, and yellow sari with golden earrings while twirling. At the St. Ann’s Warehouse premiere of Monsoon Wedding, directed by Mira Nair, the actor caught everyone’s attention.

She was shown in the clip lowering her head and displaying the elaborate henna tattoo pattern. Her freshly shaved head was covered by a gorgeous flower pattern. Her hands were folded as she turned around. She swirled in her saree and giggled. Furthermore, she posed alongside Mira Nair.

Sabeena, a self-taught henna artist in New York, created the tattoo pattern. Nick Barose applied the makeup, and Misha Japanwala, a fashion designer, offered the saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Posting the video on her Intagram page, the actress wrote, “When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we USE WHAT WE GOT to HONOR & CELEBRATE! #BaldieBrigade : Congratulations to the incomparable Mira Nair (@pagliji) on the opening of her musical adaptation of the beloved story #monsoonwedding (@monsoonmusical). Now playing at St. Ann’s Warehouse.: Henna design using Jagua (A natural skin dye from South America) by Sabeen Marghoob (@hennabysabeen)✂️ Baldie by Jay Johnson (@MrBarberJ)️ Makeup by @nickbarose Saree (borrowed in a pinch!) from @mishajapanwala#Wedding #HennaArt #Jagua #culturalappreciation,” the Black Panther actor captioned the clip.

top videos

Internet users are in awe of her gorgeous appearance. Christine Wawira, an actor, remarked, “Oooo I’ve must try the henna on my head too!! I adore this. “Cultural appreciation!" wrote another user. I got it." “Exquisite," said a third user.

Stunning in every way, right?