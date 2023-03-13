Oscars 2023: Indian Designers Who Deserved an Oscar for their Impeccable Ensembles Worn by Stars on the Champagne Carpet

The Indian fashion industry played an integral part in every winning moment at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. This season saw celebrated Indian personalities win big and make India proud. And they definitely did that in style.

From handwoven sarees, embroidered gowns to animal motifs featuring the Tiger, India’s National Animal and the gentle giant, the Elephant pin, every ensemble celebrated India in its own unique way.

From Ram Charan Teja, Jr NTR to Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves, each and everyone opted for ensembles designed by Indian couturiers and designers. Receiving an overwhelming response on the champagne carpet for their attires, here’s a look at who wore what at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Ram Charan Teja in Shantnu & Nikhil

Shantnu & Nikhil are celebrated for their craftsmanship and signature silhouettes in menswear. The designer duo created an empowering ensemble for superstar Ram Charan Teja who adorned it at the Oscars.

Describing the process of creating a style that resonates with the wearer, Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra, says, “As designers, when we create an ensemble, we often go and observe the ethos, principles, and integrity, the wearer holds. On the momentous occasion of Ram Charan representing our country, specially RRR at the Oscars, we knew we had to do a piece that honours his character in the film.”

Keeping in mind the character Ram plays in the movie RRR, Shantnu Nikhil designed a bandhgala with custom Chakra button, medallion-inspired brooches, layered over the classic S&N feminine drape kurta with a gender fluid twist that celebrates the new India and goes beyond borders.

They further add, “Ram is playing a character of a fighter, who empowers the ones in need, and stands strong for his beliefs. The ensemble has military nuances, which have always been a part of our signature Shantnu & Nikhil ethos. We know a cinematic marvel is created by finesse in details, and the ensemble embodies exactly the same." Ram Charan Teja was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela in Jayanti Reddy

Looking graceful in six yards of sheer elegance was entrepreneur and wife of Ram Charan Teja, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Making a statement in a custom ivory saree designed by celebrated designer Jayanti Reddy, Upasana adorned the saree with an exquisite neck piece designed by jewellery designer Bina Goenka. She was also styled by Nikita Jaisingani.

Jr NTR in Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta is synonymous with the international red carpets this season. Giving Hollywood a taste of his creativity, Gaurav designed an exquisite bandhgala for Junior NTR.

Jr NTR who represented India and Indian cinema with RRR winning big at the Oscars, did give a shout out to Gaurav Gupta on the champagne carpet. Taking to Instagram, Gaurav described the idea behind Jr NTR’s iconic ensemble and celebrating India’s National Animal - the Tiger in the form of statuesque motif , he said: My idea behind designing this exquisite custom-made look for Mr. Jr NTR has been a combination of multiple elements. It was important for me to have the outfit have elements of Jr NTR’s personality while also representing a true global India.”

Describing the inspiration behind the Tiger motif, Gaurav further added, “And it all fits together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The Tiger is an homage to India with it being our national animal, a representation of Jr NTR who is also popularly known as the Young Tiger and of course to the film we are celebrating - RRR.” Jr NTR was styled by Ashwin Mawle.

Guneet Monga in Ekaya Banaras

Celebrating the gentle giant in every ensemble she adorned, producer Guneet Monga looked elegant and graceful in an Ekaya Banras silk saree at the 95th Academy Awards.

Styled by Manisha Melwani, the highlight of Guneet’s look for the day were the elephant inspired motifs, pin and the purse. Taking to Instagram the label Ekaya Banaras called it an honour to dress Guneet in one of their pieces. “It has been an absolute honour to see Guneet Monga in Ekaya Banaras, represent India and how!”

According to Ekaya Banaras, Guneet who looked resplendent in the handwoven pink tanchoi silk sari, wanted to represent her documentary - The Elephant Whispers, and hence, chose to adorn a sari with glorious elephant motifs.

This isn’t the first time Guneet chose a saree celebrating elephants. She had also draped a handloom saree with elephant motifs from Rouka designed by Sreejith Jeeva at the Academy Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles, California. She also went on to caption the picture as ‘Representing the gentle giants that brought us here.”

Kartiki Gonsalves in Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra’s designs are synonymous with nature. Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves celebrated her big win and her moment at the Oscars in a beautiful gown designed by Rahul Mishra.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Mishra wrote a heartfelt note for Kartiki and about being a part of the big win at the Oscars. He wrote: A pleasure to have been a part of this iconic moment at the Oscars this morning. It fills our hearts with pride and joy as we celebrate the big win for the Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga.”

Describing the glorious gown adorned by Kartiki, Rahul further wrote: “Kartiki is dressed in a custom Cosmos gown from our latest couture collection. The embroidery articulates our interpretation of the cosmos, as it celebrates the human relationship with nature and its vivid imagery. We are glad to have found synergy with Kartiki here through our shared philosophies. Kartiki was styled by David Gangel.

