Oscars 2023: Let’s Go Through Lady Gaga’s Stunning Looks At The Oscar Awards This Year

The name Lady Gaga is synonymous with fashion. How many of you agree? Her unique charm and beauty remain unmatched. Right from her unusual takes on fashion, and beauty to pulling off some crazy hairstyles, we have seen Lady Gaga going all out experimenting with her style game. And, honestly, we love her for being the stunner she is. Now, let’s take a moment to appreciate the rockstar for her chic and extraordinary appearances at the Oscar Awards 2023 organised at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, recently. Be it her iconic black picks for the grand event or her surprisingly casual avatar during the performance, Lady Gaga managed to garner compliments for her top-notch fashion sense at the 95th Academy Awards. Let us scan through her three wonderful looks from the Oscar ceremony.

Lady Gaga made heads turn in a super gorgeous drop-waist gown from Versace. We couldn’t stop admiring her as she walked the red carpet in her stylish avatar with utmost confidence. The stunning black ensemble featured a see-through corset-style mesh bodice and full sleeves which continued with a sweeping all-black skirt. It was puffed out at the bottom and came with Versace’s signature Medusa medallion at the waist right in the front. Amazing, isn’t it? Her jewellery not only add that bling factor to her appearance but also complemented the attire well. Lady Gaga opted for Tiffany & Co jewellery that included a platinum-and-diamond necklace, studs and a ring. Her glamorous makeup enhanced her look manifold. She went for smoky eyes, ample mascara, blushed cheeks and a dash of bold red shade on her lips. Lady Gaga pulled her hair back in a neat bun.

Lady Gaga left her fans thrilled with a rocking performance at the Oscar Awards 2023. But do you know what was different this time? Her fashion game, obviously. Unlike all those over-the-top outfits and fancy glamorous looks that she is known for, Lady Gaga opted for a minimalist approach. Taking the casual route, she was spotted wearing a surreal no-makeup look while performing. Dressed in a chic black T-shirt and ripped jeans, the beauty won hearts with her street-style avatar. And, oh, don’t miss her exotic sneakers. Staying loyal to her authentic self, she didn’t go for makeup this time. Well, let’s agree, that hardly made any difference to her impressive persona. She tied her hair in a French braid.

Lady Gaga’s third look was no less than a dream coming true. She left everyone scurrying to take notes in a jaw-dropping black gown. Her sleeveless outfit showcased a halter neck pattern and a lace bodice that brought an extra edge to her look. She kept it simple with earrings and rings. For makeup, Lady Gaga went for contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and tinted lips.

What do you think about her choice of outfits?

