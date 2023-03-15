Oscars 2023: Upasana Kamineni’s Lilium Necklace Consists ‘400 Carats Of High-Quality Rubies’

The 95th Academy Awards made the world bear witness to a plethora of show-stopper ensembles. It also marked the grand celebration of the entire RRR team, who created history at the Oscars in 2023. As the movie’s track Naatu Natu lifted the gleaming trophy, Ram Charan’s better half Upasana Kamineni was also present to cheer and support her husband and the whole team.

Ditching the good old gown, Upasana graced the red carpet in a classic white silk saree. While she successfully took breaths away with her elegance, her ruby red Lilium necklace garnered all the attention it well deserved. But did you know, the sumptuous necklace took about four years to come into being and is made using “approximately 400 carats of high-quality rubies.”

Not only this but those “high-quality rubies cannot be recreated”. Upasana on Tuesday shared yet another series of pictures giving a closer glance at her Oscars look. Upasana penned down a lengthy caption detailing and thanking Jayanti Reddy and Bina Goenka for making her look beautiful on the red carpet.

She began by revealing that for the 95th Academy Awards, she draped a “hand-woven silk saree” with lacey borders. Upasana wrote, “Traditional, elegant & bespoke is what Jayanti Reddy & Bina Goenka curated for me for the 95 Academy Awards - The Oscars 2023. Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy created a silk saree made using hand-woven silk, of spun fabric, created from recycled scraps keeping in tune with my belief of sustainable fashion.”

Talking about her enchanting necklace, Upasana revealed that Bina Goenka’s masterpiece was “made using the highest quality of natural gemstones of pearls”. She wrote, “The intricately crafted statement Lilium neck piece, was in the making from the last four years by avant-garde Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Bina Goenka. It was manoeuvred with impeccable craftsmanship, made using the highest quality of natural gemstones of pearls and approximately 400 carats of high-quality rubies that cannot be recreated.” She concluded by appreciating the “labour of love” behind such an astounding necklace and lauded the “intricate attention to detail.”

Upasana added, “I truly appreciate the hard work, dedication, passion and labour of love that have gone into creating these beautiful pieces for me. It’s the intricate attention to detail that sets this look apart from the rest.”

Talking about Ram Charan’s red carpet look, the RRR star looked dapper as he stylishly complemented his wife’s white ensemble, with his black sherwani. Ram Charan’s three-piece velvet ensemble, featured a bandhgala collar, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. The perfect touch of shine was added by its front gold-toned button closures and a stylish brooch.

