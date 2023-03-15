Oscars 2023: What Are Ozempic Pills Jimmy Kimmel Joked About At Academy Awards?

The star-studded night of the Oscars saw some of the most stunning outfits. Jimmy Kimmel seemed to agree but he joked about a serious condition that goes behind the scenes of fitting into those stunning outfits. Jimmy, the host of the Oscars 2023 said, “Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’" This has got many people talking about the new drug that is helped in aiding weight loss. It is no secret that people are always on the lookout to shed those extra pounds. Sometimes they take drastic measures to make it happen. This is one such method.

What Is Ozempic?

The official website of Ozempic shares that along with diet and exercise this is a drug that is “proven to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes." Along with that, adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease, “can also reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart attack, or even death by taking this drug." Though it has been mentioned on the official website that the drug is not for weight loss, Ozempic may help the taker lose some weight. In fact, adults can lose up to 14 pounds (about six kilograms) by taking the drug.

How Does Ozempic Aid Weight Loss?

Ozempic has been found to also promote weight loss reported Forbes. The active compound in Ozempic, called semaglutide, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It enhances the effects of a naturally occurring hormone called GLP-1. This hormone impacts weight by reducing hunger, appetite, and cravings, and by prolonging fullness after meals. Clinical trials sponsored by Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic, found that adults who took 2.4 milligrams of semaglutide per week lost 14.9 per cent of their body weight compared to 2.4 per cent for those who took a placebo. However, it’s important to note that the dose of semaglutide used in the clinical trial was higher than the dose provided by Ozempic. The FDA has approved a higher-dose version of semaglutide, called Wegovy, specifically for weight loss.

Side Effects Of Ozempic

The official website of Ozempic has shared that there are the following common side effects:

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Stomach (abdominal) pain

Vomiting

Constipation

It has also been added that one of the more serious side effects of the drug includes Possible thyroid tumours, including cancer. It is important for anyone who is considering taking the drug to let their healthcare provider know well in advance. If they notice a lump or swelling in their neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath, they must report it immediately. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer.

